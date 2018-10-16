15 bold Sixers predictions (and explanations) for the 2018-19 season

Predictions are the bane of every professional sports writer's existence. Getting something right is often only rewarded with the satisfaction of a job well done, while getting them wrong is just fuel for Twitter acounts that screenshot bad takes and mock anyone with the nerve to be skeptical.



It is in that spirit that I bring to you a series of predictions concerning the Sixers this season.

Joking aside, the Sixers may be one of the most volatile teams in the league entering the year. They're handing the starter's keys to a mostly unknown guard, bringing back this year's top pick midseason, leaning on one of the most talented stars in the sport who unfortunately has trouble staying healthy, and transitioning from underdog darling to a team with a target on their back. If you were to tell me they would win between 45-60 games, I could probably be convinced.

And on that note, let's start right there and get into some of my overarching thoughts heading into the season. For a rundown of over/unders and other prop bets this year, we already have the degenerates among you covered. For an assorted list of thoughts from my own brain, continue on the journey with me below.

The Sixers will not win more games than last season

The biggest misconception about progress, in sports or otherwise, is that it unfolds in linear fashion. When we look back at dynasties and some of the great championship teams ever, the journey to the top gets muddied and we end up settling on a couple easy-to-digest memories as signs a team took off.

History is usually a little more complicated than that. So while I think the Sixers will ultimately be a better, more consistent team this season, I do not think they will eclipse their O/U win total of 54 as set by Las Vegas.

This probably will be, but should not be viewed as a case the Sixers will stagnate. I think there are competing forces to consider to open the year. Philadelphia's bench is much better than it was to start last season, but it will not be as lights out as it was to end last year (mostly because that group played above their heads). Joel Embiid is coming off his first healthy offseason, but the Sixers have to figure out a way to incorporate Markelle Fultz. And so on.

Combining all these ideas, I think the Sixers will simply have a more normal path to 52 wins. They won't need a monster winning streak to close out their season in order to take the East's No. 3 seed, which I believe ultimately should be viewed as a positive.

Ben Simmons will be an All-Star but miss out on All-NBA again

Making an All-NBA team is extraordinarily difficult, but Ben Simmons was already on the cusp of doing so last season. The top-four vote-getters on the outside looking in were quite a group themselves: Chris Paul, Rudy Gobert, Kyrie Irving, and Simmons.

The issue for Simmons in getting All-NBA consideration is the lack of what I'd call flexible spots on these teams. The following players are basically mortal locks to be on one of the three teams pretty much every year: LeBron, Westbrook, Harden, Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. There's another group behind them that includes Damian Lillard (a first-team selection last year) and Joel Embiid (who should have no trouble locking down this spot moving forward, assuming health).

That leaves just six spots "open" for All-NBA, and I would argue it's really five, because a healthy Irving is almost guaranteed a spot if the Celtics maintain their grip on the top of the East.

I think Simmons will suffer in these sort of year-end awards unless he starts to impose himself more as a scorer. Voters appreciate all-around contributions, but we're still at a point where he gets docked for not assuming enough of the scoring burden himself. His defense will make up some of that ground, but without growth in his jumper, I think awards voters will punish him for what they view as a lack of growth to catch the top group.

Landry Shamet will be the most impactful Sixers rookie

This is equal parts confidence in Shamet after watching him in the preseason and skepticism concerning Zhaire Smith's place in the team. He also, you know, has to prove he'll return to play this season, which isn't a guarantee as we saw when Simmons suffered the same injury.

With Fultz rejoining the rotation and my confidence in his jumper lower than I thought it would be at this stage, the Sixers need shooting at the other spots on the court as much as they need length and athleticism. Brett Brown's track record to date has shown he will prioritize the former in order to get the best out of his stars, and I think that trend continues here.

There are too many factors working against Smith to bet on him being a big contributor this year.

Will Smith will ring the pregame bell at least once this year

The most prominent celebrity of the Sixers' co-owners has been mostly absent at games since purchasing a stake in the team with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. If he has been around, it has been in a much less visible capacity than, say, M. Night Shyamalan.

The Aladdin reboot he is playing the Genie in releases May 24th of next year. Since his press tour obligations will have him tied up and in L.A., New York, etc. closer to the movie, I believe he'll make a stop through Philly during the playoffs in late April/early May to build more buzz.

Mike Muscala will play a least 65 percent of his minutes at power forward

To date, Muscala has been an option to split time between the frontcourt positions. During his last season with the Hawks, he spent roughly 52 percent of his time at center and 48 percent of his time at power forward, according to possession numbers provided by Cleaning the Glass, dividing his responsibilities almost exactly down the middle.

I think he will see a huge boost to his usage at power forward this year, mainly because it's the sort of lineup configuration Brown has shown a desire to play during his time in Philadelphia. Every year he talks a big game in the offseason about positional versatility and moving Covington up a spot in the lineup, and every year we see him go bigger on most occasions.

Brown's affection for Amir Johnson will also impact the minutes distribution here. He trusts the veteran to hold it down at center, and I think Muscala at center lineups will be more situational.