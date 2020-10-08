More Sports:

October 08, 2020

Philadelphia Union opening Subaru Park to a limited number of fans

About 2,775 people can attend Sunday’s match against Montreal

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
MLS Union
Union fans Subaru Park Jeff Douglass/For PhillyVoice

About 2,775 people will be permitted inside Subaru Park for the Philadelphia Union's game Sunday – the first time fans will be in attendance this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philadelphia Union will be the first local professional sports team to welcome back fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the soccer team takes the pitch Sunday against the Montreal Impact. 

Roughly 2,775 people will be allowed inside the Subaru Park, the MLS club announced. That includes including fans, staff and players.

Gov. Tom Wolf relaxed Pennsylvania's limits on gatherings Tuesday, allowing the Union to fill Subaru Park at 15% capacity. 

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask except when eating or drinking. Temperature checks will be administered upon arrival. Seats have been spaced out throughout the bowl to allow for social distancing. 

All touch points between stadium staffers and fans have been eliminated. Fans will be required to have a mobile ticket and parking pass, and they only can purchase concessions with a credit or debit card. 

Season ticket holders will be eligible to purchase tickets to any available seat. Any remaining tickets then will be made available to the general public.

All tickets and parking passes for originally-scheduled regular season matches are no longer valid. Tailgating will be banned.

"Philadelphia Union fans are the heartbeat of this organization and we are thrilled to be able to open the doors of Subaru Park after a long hiatus," Union President Tim McDermott said. "We have worked tirelessly to implement a set of strict guidelines and procedures that will ensure that fans can watch the team they love comfortably and safely."

It remains unclear when any other Philadelphia sports team will be permitted to bring its back fans. The state's relaxed gatherings limits do not supersede those put in place by local authorities. 

Philadelphia officials must ease their own restrictions before the Eagles, Flyers, 76ers or Phillies can bring back fans. But the city's restrictions do not apply to the Union since the team plays its games in Chester, Delaware County. 

The 2020 MLS season was put on hold in March due to the public health crisis. The Union returned in July to participate in the MLS is Back Tournament at Walt Disney World, advancing to the semifinals. The MLS regular season then resumed in August.

With seven games to go in the 2020 season, the Union are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. The club has four home games remaining, including Sunday’s match against Montreal. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLS Union Philadelphia Soccer Chester Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports Fans Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 5 NFL picks
100820BenRoethlisberger

Government

Pennsylvania permits sports stadiums, concert venues to bring back fans
PA Stadiums Fans COVID-19

Prevention

Philly allowing trick-or-treating, but urging people to 'be afraid' of COVID-19
philly halloween guidance 2020

Sixers

Can Sixers draw firm lines between Doc Rivers and front office?
Elton-Brand_020420_usat

Warby Parker

Warby Parker comes up with solution to foggy glasses when wearing a mask
Warby Parker anti-fog spray

Festivals

Nearly 100 films to be screened during 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival
Philadelphia Film Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved