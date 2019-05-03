More News:

May 03, 2019

Philadelphia Zoo to debut WildWorks zipline and ropes course

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
WildWorks ropes and zipline course at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Guests at the Philadelphia Zoo will soon have a chance to simulate the aerial life of our primate ancestors.

Beginning on May 7, the zoo will open its new WildWorks exhibition, a ropes course and zipline adventure.

Open to both kids and adults, the WildWorks activities include crossing bridges, balancing on ropes, climbing through obstacles and taking a zipline from top to bottom. All participating guests will be safely attached to a harness on the course.

For kids under four feet, a "tykes" system will allow the smaller crowd to explore and mimic the activities done by their older peers.

“Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to offer an exciting and exhilarating new experience to our guests,” said chief marketing officer Amy Shearer. “WildWorks takes the Zoo fun to new heights — 34 feet into the air, in fact! Come test your limits and experience our amazing aerial adventure. Plus, don’t miss the stunning new views of our beloved city and the zoo itself.”

Zoo officials likened the exhibition to the recently completed Zoo360 trail system that brings guests through an interactive space surrounded by wildlife.

In recent months, the zoo has rolled out several new attractions, from an urban green dining area and Lego exhibit to the return of the iconic Zoo Key.

Wildworks hours will be from 10 a.m-4 p.m. with ticket prices ranging from $4 to $10.



