More News:

August 30, 2024

Three people charged in alleged scheme to smuggle weapons, phones and drugs into Philly prison

Federal prosecutors say the trio conspired to sneak contraband into the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. They could face lengthy sentences.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drugs
Prison smuggling RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Three people are facing bribery charges for allegedly conspiring to smuggle contraband into the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg. The photo above is a stock image.

Three people were indicted Thursday on federal charges with bribery for allegedly conspiring to smuggle weapons, narcotics and phones into the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg.

Breyanna Cornish, 29, and Jawayne Brown, 40, of Philadelphia, allegedly plotted with Ahmad Nasir, 43, an inmate currently at SCI Greene, a maximum-security prison in Franklin Township, Pennsylvania.

MORE: Whizz to begin renting electronic bikes for delivery riders in Philly in September

Brown and Nasir received additional charges for conspiracy to possess Suboxone with intent to distribute. The Schedule III controlled substance is typically used to treat opioid addiction.

The trio now face potentially lengthy sentences and hefty fines. If convicted, Cornish could spend up 15 years in prison and pay a $500,000 fine, while Brown would face a maximum sentence of 25 years and a $1 million fine. Nasir faces the steepest sentence, with a possible 35 years' imprisonment and $1.5 million fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not release further details on the alleged conspiracy. The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the case.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drugs Philadelphia Charges Prisons Conspiracies Weapons

Videos

Featured

Limited - CBF - Bridges

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Philly skyline image during summer months

Opinion: 'Step up Philly, build 76 Place'

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Dave McCormick mistakes Mississippi city for Philadelphia, PA

Dave McCormick Philadelphia

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Women's Health

Women who get their tubes tied are more likely to get pregnant than previously thought, study finds

Tubal Litigation Pregnancy

Food & Drink

Wawa to offer free coffee for teachers and school staff

wawa free coffee teachers

Phillies

Phillies outfield confidence meter: Which outfielders can Rob Thomson rely on most moving forward?

Outfield 8.28

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in September

Hannah Gadsby comedy

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved