Three people charged in alleged scheme to smuggle weapons, phones and drugs into Philly prison

Three people were indicted Thursday on federal charges with bribery for allegedly conspiring to smuggle weapons, narcotics and phones into the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg.

Breyanna Cornish, 29, and Jawayne Brown, 40, of Philadelphia, allegedly plotted with Ahmad Nasir, 43, an inmate currently at SCI Greene, a maximum-security prison in Franklin Township, Pennsylvania.



Brown and Nasir received additional charges for conspiracy to possess Suboxone with intent to distribute. The Schedule III controlled substance is typically used to treat opioid addiction.



The trio now face potentially lengthy sentences and hefty fines. If convicted, Cornish could spend up 15 years in prison and pay a $500,000 fine, while Brown would face a maximum sentence of 25 years and a $1 million fine. Nasir faces the steepest sentence, with a possible 35 years' imprisonment and $1.5 million fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not release further details on the alleged conspiracy. The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the case.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.