Phillies turning power back on

The Phillies are 9-7 in 16 games since the All-Star break.

They're still hanging on by a thread to first place in a tight race against the Mets. They addressed two weaknesses at the trade deadline and are now in possession of arguably the most feared closer in the majors.

But there's something else going on with this team that might be a bit under the radar. Which is surprising, because it's the best thing about baseball.

The Phillies hit six home runs in their 13-3 Monday night slaughter of the Orioles, with two (including a grand slam) coming from Kyle Schwarber. They've been masters of the long ball of late.

It's a stark turnaround, and one the Phillies are obviously going to be banking on carrying them into the postseason:

First half Since ASG HR 102 (18th) 33 (1st) Slugging .404 (14th) .488 (3rd) RBI 416 (13th) 90 (5th) BABIP .302 (4th) .274 (26th)





In the first half of the year the Phillies had average power, at best, playing in one of the more hitter-friendly ballparks in the sport.

The team has been steadied by a consistent pattern of swinging and making good contact. Philadelphia has the sixth-best hard hit baseball rate and line drive rate of all 30 teams. They have an average exit velocity of 89.5 MPH, seventh best. That will help you win some ballgames.

They were also helped, offensively, by a little luck. With a .302 batting average on balls put in play prior to the break, the Phillies had the fourth best luck of any offense — hitting the ball where the defense was not.

They've since fallen back to Earth in the randomness department, with one of the worst BABIP. You know what doesn't rely on a baseball missing a defender? A home run.

Schwarber holds the NL lead with 40 homers (and on pace for a career best 58 of them). Harper has been red hot since the break, slashing .306/.377/.758. Trea Turner, ironically, is mired in a 55-game home run-less streak right now, which is the sixth longest in team history, via Stathead.

One of the biggest criticisms from fans after last week's trade deadline was the Phillies' decision not to acquire an impact bat. Bader (acquired from Minnesota) is an average hitter who shines more on defense. Justin Crawford — if he's called up from the minors to give the outfield a boost — is not know for his power stroke. And Alec Bohm, returning soon from a rib injury, hit just eight homers in his first 92 games this season.

If the Phillies do make a run at a World Series, it'll be the veterans who have been here who will need to play to their potential.

Schwarber and Harper are leading by example – they have 17 of the aforementioned 33 homers, more than half. Those two might have the talent to carry the entire offense by themselves, but some help would help.

