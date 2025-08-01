Phillies notebook: Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader arrive, Rob Thomson outlines post-trade deadline plans

With the trade deadline finally in the rearview mirror, the Phillies can singularly focus on themselves.

They have a new closer, and Jhoan Duran is one of the most dominant relievers there is. Harrison Bader, also acquired from the Minnesota Twins, gives them an additional outfielder they can rely on. The team believes it has done enough to bolster its chances of winning a World Series.

Now, they have to go prove it.

Before Friday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers, Duran and Bader both met with the media, while Phillies manager Rob Thomson provided some clues as to how the additions will fit in moving forward. Everything you need to know from a chilly afternoon at the ballpark:

How the outfield will look... for now

Johan Rojas was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Bader, who is not in the lineup against Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty on Friday. Bader is a stellar defender, making it less pressing to keep Rojas' signature glove around. The 24-year-old still has work to do at the plate, and Thomson hopes he will accomplish that in the minor leagues.

"Just to get him to play," Thomson said of the decision. "Play every day. He needs consistent at-bats again. Try to simplify his swing. Use the bunting game a little bit more. Just play every day."

Interestingly, Thomson indicated that when he reports to Lehigh Valley, Rojas could spent much of his time playing in a corner outfield spot. That is because the IronPigs' current centerfielder is Justin Crawford, the 21-year-old top prospect whose promotion to the majors could come this month. Rojas is a far superior defender, but the Phillies want Crawford to continue his defensive development.

"Rojas can wake up in the middle of winter and go out and play center field. He just can," Thomson said. "So we'll try to get Crawford a little bit better."

While many speculated that Crawford could be called up as soon as the deadline passed, that proved to not be the case. Max Kepler remains for now, and Thomson spoke highly of his recent swings on multiple occasions during his availability on Friday afternoon.

"He's been swinging the bat a lot better," Thomson said. "He hasn't had many numbers because he's hitting the ball right at them. But he's been barreling a lot of balls. Good at-bats."

After being scratched from Wednesday's road series finale against the Chicago White Sox, Kepler is back in the lineup playing left field on Friday. Following the right-hander Flaherty for Detroit on Friday will be superstar lefty Tarik Skubal on Saturday. As of now, Thomson expects the Phillies to alternate between opposing righties and lefties for the entirety of their six-game homestand against Detroit and the Baltimore Orioles. Platoons will be in full force.

"It looks like sort of a platoon for six days," Thomson said. "For six days. And then once we get to that point we'll figure it out."

Those platoons: Kepler in left field and Brandon Marsh in center field against right-handed pitching, with Otto Kemp or Weston Wilson in left field and Bader in center field against southpaws. Bader has always performed well against left-handed pitching, but has seen an uptick in production against right-handers this season.

"The way it is for the next six days, it works out for everybody," Thomson said, "but I can see [Bader] playing against right-handed pitching as well."

Earlier, Bader stood in his new clubhouse, raved about the atmosphere and did not take any affirmative stance on what he would like his role to be.

"Probably going to play some outfield," Bader joked.

Does he expect to play every day?

"I don't know," Bader said. "I think Topper constructs the lineup the way he does. But my intention is to go out there and play my brand of baseball, just be myself. It's really the only thing I know how to do, both on and off the field."

Bader believes his prior experience being traded into a pennant race at the deadline will help him acclimate quickly in Philadelphia.

"I've been injected into a playoff race," Bader said. "All the notions of ego, or 'me, me, and my playing time,' that'll go out the window. I'm here to win. I'm here to help this team to win. And I want a shot at the World Series... I'm excited to dive into it and see how it shakes out."

The ninth inning belongs to Duran

For much of his tenure as manager of the Phillies, Thomson has declined to designate any of his relievers as a set closer. That will be much easier to do now. Thomson believes Duran will not just lock down ninth innings, but also help give the team's other relievers easier jobs.

"He's really good. I mean, he's one of the best in the game if he's not the best," Thomson said. "It just moves everybody up an inning. You've got [Matt] Strahm and [Orion] Kerkering as your true setup guys. You've got [Tanner] Banks still. You've got [Jordan] Romano and [Max] Lazar. Lazar other than the other day has pitched very well. You've got [David Robertson] coming, you've got [José] Alvarado coming. So, yeah, it's shaping up pretty good."

Even last year, Thomson did not feel like trade deadline acquisition Carlos Estévez was used as a "true closer," he said. But there appears to be no question who will be on the mound in save opportunities for the foreseeable future.

"I think Duran's a little bit different," Thomson said. "He's one of the best in the game."

Odds and ends

• Hours before first pitch, the Phillies were testing out all of the flashy components of Duran's famous entrance, which he said he told the team he would be happy to bring over from Minnesota. Expect to see a lot of fire and tarantulas — Duran says he was given the nickname "Durantala" during his time with the Twins. Some of it was being tested as Duran spoke to the media in his new dugout.



"I can see the fire around the stadium," Duran said. "So I want to see when a lot of people are in here."

• Thomson has worn 59 on his jersey for many years. But it is the only number Duran has ever worn in the major leagues. Thomson said it was not a difficult decision whatsoever to give up his number for his new closer. When Duran heard after the trade that the number was taken, he asked who wore it. The manager, he was told.

"I said, 'Damn,'" Duran said with a smile.

Duran was appreciative of the gesture from Thomson, who described his conversation with Duran as one in which the 27-year-old clearly did not want to ask for the number, but was hopeful Thomson would give it up. He said his wife almost cried at the thought of him changing numbers. But how did the Thomson family take the news?

"The only one that's upset at this point is my wife," Thomson said. "All her merchandise has 59, so we've got to go buy her new stuff."

Thomson will now wear 49, honoring his friend Ron Guidry.

• After his first rehab start was rained out on Thursday, starter Aaron Nola is set to start for the IronPigs on Friday. Joe Ross, on the injured list with back spasms, is scheduled to pitch out of the bullpen for Lehigh Valley, Thomson said. The same is true for Robertson, who can be added to the major-league bullpen as soon as Tuesday. This will be the 40-year-old's third appearance since heading to Triple-A as part of his ramp-up process.



