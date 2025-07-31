Dave Dombrowski after Phillies bolster bullpen and outfield: 'We've added where we think we needed to add'

Soon after the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline came and went on Thursday evening, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski held court over Zoom, fielding questions from the media largely focused on the team's pair of high-profile trades.

First, Dombrowski and co. swung a blockbuster with the Minnesota Twins to acquire superstar closer Jhoan Duran on Wednesday night; the next deal also came with Minnesota on Thursday afternoon when the Phillies poached outfielder Harrison Bader.

And, in the very final moments before the deadline, the Phillies acquired Tigers right-handed pitcher Matt Manning, a 27-year-old starter designated for assignment by Detroit earlier in the day.

All of the most notable quotes from Dombrowski's availability on Duran, Bader, Manning and much more:

• Dombrowski on whether or not Bader will play every day:

" I mean, he's going to play a lot. The lineup will be [Phillies manager Rob Thomson’s] decision, of course. We're happy to get him. He's played well this year offensively and defensively. He’s hit the ball with some pop. We think he helps us. I'm not sure which way he's going to go on a regular basis – if he's going to play every single day or not – but that'll be one you'll have to [ask] Topper. We're just very happy to have him, think that he's a good addition for us from both perspectives, offensively and defensively.”

• Dombrowski on if the team prefers to have Bader in left field or center field:



“We think he can play both. We do like him in both. Situations may be very dependent upon how Topper plays on a particular day, but we think he can play both very well at this time. He's actually had a really good year defensively, and offensively he's running a little better this year than he has in a couple years. I talked to our trainer, we [heard from] the Twins people that he made some offseason adjustments on his conditioning and helped his quickness a little bit. So we think he can play both for us.”

• Dombrowski on why the Phillies believe Bader's offensive surge in 2025 is sustainable:



" We think he's done it and he's been doing it this year, so we think he can continue to do it. And it's not like he is hitting .400 and then continues to go forward there. He's been just producing on a regular basis. I think the type of player he is, he's been a good player for years really, but this year's a little bit better from an offensive perspective by all means. We just think that he's played well and he can continue to do so. "

• Dombrowski on if the Bader addition could lead to Johan Rojas being demoted to the minor leagues:



" The possibility exists, but that'll be a decision we make tomorrow."

• Dombrowski on if the team received inquiries regarding top pitching prospect Andrew Painter:



" We had a lot of conversations still today. We could have made other trades like anybody could make. We're very comfortable. We've added where we think we needed to add. We added a couple guys to our bullpen that we’re very happy – people almost forget about David Robertson at this time because he's not here, but he's out there throwing – so between David and then Jhoan, all of a sudden we've got two good additions from the right-hand side. [José] Alvarado’s not too far away either, but those two guys there and then getting a right-handed outfielder was our main thing.

"We talked to basically – I can't tell you there was any club over the last time period that we did not speak to. There is no stone unturned. But we felt good with our club. We didn’t have a lot of gaping holes. Some of, again, our offensive improvement is going to have to come internally. We think it can. It's just like all of a sudden, you see Brandon Marsh hit a couple of home runs the last couple days. We think he can drive the ball more than he has in the past. He's starting to do that. Some of that's going to have to come internal. But we feel comfortable with the guys that we got and really weren't enticed to trade the big names, although some of our top prospects, people still asked about them.

"But we come out of it knowing that we traded some really good players. We traded [Mick] Abel, we traded [Eduardo] Tait, a couple other prospects that we liked. But the reality is we still have a lot of our top prospects, too, which we think is very good for the organization. Talk about the [Andrew] Painter, the [Justin] Crawford, the [Aidan] Millers, and kind of going down from there. "

MORE: Duran's dominance, by the numbers

• Dombrowski on if Painter could join the Phillies this month and the status of Aaron Nola, whose minor-league rehab assignment was set to begin on Thursday:

" I guess there's always a possibility. That decision, by no means have we discussed that much further. I think the first thing you have to do is get through the trading deadline, see how your club looks. We now know that. He has thrown well. He has thrown better and better. I think the big thing this last time he finally threw 100 pitches, went to the seventh inning. So real progress is being made. Will we see him? I'm not really sure what's going to happen. Aaron Nola was going to pitch today. He's not throwing today because they got rained out. So he'll throw tomorrow and he continues to progress. So I think we're in a position where it's a possibility. But I don't want to say anything more than that because we really haven't made that decision ourselves. "

• Dombrowski on whether or not Crawford, the team's top outfield prospect, could soon earn a promotion to the majors:



" Again, no decisions have been made. We think he's ready to play at the big-league level. We could bring him up. If we do bring him up, he needs to play a lot. I'm not sure that we're in a position to do that at this point today, but he's not somebody that we would hesitate to bring up if we decide that was the right thing to do. It's not like he needs – he, like Painter, like a lot of those youngsters, they can use more development time. That will never hurt them when they're going to get here. They're going to have to make some adjustments. But he's also in a position where we think he's ready to do that when called upon. "

• Dombrowski on how Max Kepler fits into the outfield after the Bader acquisition:



" He's playing in left field for us at this time. He's actually been swinging the bat a little bit better, particularly versus right-handed pitching. But he's part of our roster at this time. "

• Dombrowski on what Crawford can bring to the Phillies if he is promoted:



" Justin's got elite talents. He’s a good outfielder. He can fly, he really runs well. He's got good bat-to-ball skills. He's aggressive on the bases. He makes a lot of contact. He's got an unusual, and everybody knows this, he's got an unusual type of batting style and that he hits a lot more balls on the ground, which in his case I don't think is really bad. And also he hits a lot of balls to the opposite field.

"He gets the ball deep in the zone, so he hits a lot of balls to left field. But he also has the speed to beat those out. So he's an exciting type of player you watch play. He's among the league leaders at Triple-A hitting-wise, and he's been that type of player everywhere he's played. So he's got, with the speed that he brings, a real dynamic. He's not going to be hitting out of the ballpark at this time of his career. He will have more power because he's a big guy and he’s tall. He'll put on some more weight, but that's not his game at this time. He's a speed type of player. That brings some excitement in that regard. "

• Dombrowski on trading a low-level prospect for Manning and optioning the right-hander to Single-A Clearwater rather than a higher minor-league affiliate:



" It’s an interesting deal. Matt Manning was a premier pitching prospect, you know, high number one draft choice, had some success at the major-league level, had a good arm, great athlete. And so he had some success, has not performed well over the last year, but we like some things about him. So what we do, he's basically a gamble. So what we're going to do is we're going to acquire him, send him down to Clearwater, we'll put him in our lab, work with him down there and see if we can help him out at all… It’s one of those that really is a gamble, but we think it's a good gamble for us to take because if we can help him out, there's some positive upside and he was a well-touted pitcher that also is very athletic and we'll see if we can help him out. "

• Dombrowski on why the Duran and Bader trades with Minnesota were made separately:



" We expressed when we were talking about that, seeing if we could fold Bader into [the Duran] deal that we made. And he said, ‘Well, I really prefer at this point to keep it separate because we’ve got so many other conversations,’ which you could see he was not joking about. So when I got up this morning, I sent him a text saying, ‘Hey, just want to make sure that you know that we're still interested in Bader.’ We had talked about it, but really didn't switch names back and forth yesterday at all through their preference. And so this morning when I sent him, he said, ‘Well let me give it some thought, I'll send it back to you.’ And they were working quickly… We debated some other things we also had going on… So the real discussions really those names today were really names that came out today, that proposal. And they were in a position where we knew that they liked [Geremy] Villoria for some other conversations we had going on. But that was really the first time that we exchanged those specific names, was today. "

MORE: Bryce Harper confronted Rob Manfred over salary cap