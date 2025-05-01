Winners and losers as Phillies take two in ugly series vs. Nationals

The larger the sample size gets, the clearer picture we get of the 2025 Phillies.

They're talented, but flawed. They can dominate one day, and blow a winnable game the next. They can't really play defense or hit with runners in scoring position, and the bullpen remains an issue.

But against the Nationals this week at Citizens Bank Park, the Phils returned to winning ways taking yet another series at home.

A wild 7-6 walk-off got it started Tuesday before a wire-to-wire 7-2 win followed Wednesday night. In the finale, some dreadful miscues handed the Nationals a cheap win, 4-2 (much like they did in Washington to start the season last month).

Here's a look at the biggest winners and losers with the Diamondbacks up next on the ledger:

Winners

The pitching staff

Sort of quietly, the Phillies pitching staff has been one of the better starting units in baseball. It showed against the Nationals, as all three starters posted quality starts:

Pitcher Line Zack Wheeler 6.2 IP, 7 K, 2 ER Cris Sánchez 5 IP, 6 K, 2 ER Taijuan Walker 5.2 IP, 2 K, 1 ER



Yes, even Walker pitched well. And he also did this:

Trea Turner

Turner had a four-hit day in the series opener, and after an 0-fer in the team's big win in the middle game had three hits in the finale. His batting average is up to .298 and he seems to be comfortable again hitting second in the lineup most nights.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber hit a two-run homer on Tuesday and a three-run bomb on Wednesday — noteworthy because the weather in Philadelphia is finally warm. Hittin' season for one of the most prolific sluggers in baseball has arrived.

Phillies fans (at home)

The Phillies have not lost a series at home since mid August of last year and are 11-5 this season playing at The Bank. They seem to be a totally different team within their friendly confines, at least offensively. A look at some numbers as of Thursday afternoon, at which time they had played exactly 15 games away and 15 home:

Stat Home Away Slash .276/.358/.439 .227/.316/.334 Runs per game 5.5 3.7 HR 16 11

Losers

Good defense

The sequence that saw the Phillies win Game 1 of this series was pretty unique. It involved some horrible fielding from both teams and an opportunistic walk-off on a wild pitch.

• In the top of the ninth, the Phillies (and Orion Kerkering) blew a three-run lead.

• CJ Abrams scored the first run when a routine fly ball to center was misplayed by Johan Rojas.

• A throwing error from Trea Turner and wild pitch set the table with two men on and Nathanel Lowe went deep to put Washington ahead 6-5.

• Small ball saw the Phils score a tying run on a Rojas sac fly when Philly came up in the bottom of the ninth.

• After stealing third base, Bryson Stott scored on a wild pitch, nearly getting his left hand stomped on when sliding home. He looked dead on arrival but the throw was mishandled and Philly stole a win.



Defense wins championships — and bad defense can win baseball games in April apparently.