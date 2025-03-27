More Sports:

March 27, 2025

Phillies drop 2025 hype video featuring Bryce Harper, Brandon Graham and more

The Phillies are getting their fans ready for Opening Day with their new hype video.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce Harper 2022 World Series Phillies Celly Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Bryce Harper is ready for another season with the Fightins.

Ahead of Opening Day, the Phillies have released their 2025 hype video.

Is it 🔥? Is it boring? You decide for yourself!

I actually thought it was pretty good!

I'm probably more critical of these hype videos than any normal person, so I give this my stamp of approval. I like the inclusion of the Eagles' Super Bowl championship and Brandon Graham. The Birds are the toast of the city right now, making Philadelphia a place for champions, and that shadow looms large over everything. That's especially true for the Phillies. 

Three straight playoff runs that have brought tons of thrills for Phils fans have yet to result in that elusive parade down Broad Street like the one everyone just experienced last month with the Eagles. It's time for the Fightins to put together a complete regular season and postseason with this core and bring it all home. 

MORE: 10 storylines for the 2025 Phillies

