Should everyone be panicking about the Phillies after this week in New York?

When it comes to sports takes in this city, I would categorize myself as an "overly reactionary alarmist." I'm actually not quite that despondent about the Phillies at this moment in time, but for any fans out there in the City of Brotherly Love feeling jaded about the Fightins after getting swept this week at Citi Field, I do not blame you.

They have a "stars and scrubs" setup right now. If Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler aren't moving heaven and earth, the team gets bogged down swiftly. I never want to hear the term "daycare" ever again in the context of a baseball team. Aaron Nola cannot stop allowing other teams to hit rockets into the stands. The Phillies are good enough to make the playoffs, but is good enough, well, enough at this point?

I've seen talk online of the Phillies falling into a Sixers-like malaise and while I'm reluctant to go that far just yet, I do see some similarities, particularly when it comes to certain opponents. The Mets embarrassed the division champion Phillies last year in October and got demonstrably better this offseason. The Phils remained stagnant, which wasn't the worst thing ever given that the roster was already talented, but when compared to the team that kicked their teeth in and knocked them out of the playoffs, it was tough to watch in real time and is only more painful now. Is this not a Sixers-Celtics redux?

Francisco Lindor would need to come to Philadelphia and be the worst player in the league and the return to Queens as a star for the comparison to full coalesce, but he gives me Al Horford vibes. He just owns the Phils and their pseudo-studs when it matters most!

For the collection of Phillies taking the most heat this year, what can I say about this bullpen that already hasn't been in every group chat in the Delaware Valley with far more expletives than I could get away with publishing?

Rob Thomson isn't Joe Torre, but he's also dealing with Triple-A-level options when it comes to the relievers he can utilize. When Cristopher Sánchez, a top-three Phillie this season, goes down with an injury after just two innings of work, how can this team even dream of surviving in that type of contest with what this 'pen is producing?

Even with all of these justified qualms, I'm left looking at the calendar. It is April 23. The Phillies have a winning record. It could be infinitely worse, but that's simply insufficient for a fan base that demands, and frankly deserves after the last three playoffs flameouts, a championship.

