Mick Abel prepares to make MLB debut for Phillies: 'To make it here, it's pretty special'

Anyone surprised by the news that the Phillies were calling up Mick Abel to start in Sunday's series finale against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates should know they were not alone.

"I had no idea it was coming," the former first-round pick told reporters in his new dugout on Saturday afternoon. "...I put my head down and just didn't really know how to feel."

It has been a wild ride for Abel, 23, who was a unanimous top-100 prospect in baseball for quite a few years. Then came the 2024 season, where the struggles just kept mounting in Triple-A. Abel posted a 6.46 ERA in 24 starts for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and suddenly his stock was plummeting.

In 2025, Abel has been an entirely different pitcher. In eight starts with the IronPigs, he has amassed 46.1 innings and posted a 2.53 ERA. The biggest difference statistically has been command; Abel walked 6.5 batters per nine innings last season and has cut that figure down to 3.7 this year.

"He's in a good frame of mind, he's excited," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said moments earlier. "...He's had some struggles in the past, but he's really putting together a really good season this year."

Asked if he observed anything in spring training that would have indicated this sort of resurgence for Abel, Thomson said his bullpen sessions showed major strides in terms of strike-throwing.

"His body language, his composure and his poise throughout the bullpen session, an inning in a game, was much better," Thomson said. "Much more mature, more sure of himself."

What has enabled Abel's mental transformation?

"I'm just trying to be me," Abel said. "I'm not trying to be anybody else. I put in my work throughout the week and I go out there every fifth or sixth day and trust my preparation."

While the Pirates do not have a feared lineup, Abel will not exactly be eased into the majors. He figures to take the mound in front of a packed crowd in a ballpark full of people not just there to see his debut, but to get their first chance to see Pirates superstar right-hander Paul Skenes. Skenes is a must-see, and suddenly Abel will be in front of a massive spotlight.

"It's awesome," Abel said. "I'm super excited. I've talked to a lot of people, I'm expecting all of the nerves in the world, but it's the game, it's a different place. But to make it here, it's pretty special."

The Phillies made the decision to give Abel this start because they believe he can help them win a game. But no matter how he performs, it will probably be his last start in the "different place" for a while. The plan is for Abel to be sent back to Triple-A after Sunday's game, at which point Taijuan Walker will rejoin the rotation.

Thomson was asked if he believes such an understanding -- that Abel is not pitching for future opportunities -- will help ease the pressure on the right-hander.

"I think so," Thomson said. "We did it with [Cristopher Sánchez] a couple years ago, and I FaceTimed and said 'You're coming up here on whatever day it was. And it's just one start and you're going right back. So come up here and just be yourself, pitch like you are right now, and you're going to have success. Just relax and have fun, enjoy the moment.' And he did."

Abel said he will have his parents, brother and girlfriend among people coming to the game to watch his debut, but was unsure if he will be able to take in the moment with all of the aforementioned nerves.

"I don't really know how I'm going to take that deep breath or whatever," Abel said, "but I'm just excited to go out there, just live for the moment."

