More Sports:

January 04, 2023

Phillies acquire reliever Erich Uelmen from Cubs for cash

Uelmen made 25 appearances for the Cubs in 2022 and flashed some big potential in his slider.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Erich-Uelmen-Phillies-Cubs-Trade.jpg Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Righthander Erich Uelmen pitching against the Pirates in September. The Phillies acquired the reliever from the Cubs on Wednesday.

The Phillies made a move for a bit more bullpen depth on Wednesday, acquiring righthander Erich Uelmen from the Cubs in exchange for cash. 

Uelmen, 26, made 25 appearances in 2022 – his first big-league season– registering a 4.67 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts across 27 innings pitched. 

It's not all that imposing of a line – and his numbers in the minors aren't exactly wowing either – but there's potential there in the middle innings if Uelmen can crack the roster, especially if he can get a hold of his slider, which he went to 29.2 percent of the time last season per Baseball Savant

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Uelmen showed definite signs of progress coming up through Chicago's system, but never fully found his footing once he was called up to the Cubs. He was designated for assignment on Christmas Eve. 

The Phillies are bringing him in at a low cost and can see what they have when pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater next month, but at face value, they have another righthanded option who can jump between Philly and Triple-A Lehigh Valley as needed with minor-league options remaining on his contract. 

"You have to have a couple of guys in your bullpen who have options in case you need a pitcher, in case you need length, or in case you need to swap somebody out," manager Rob Thomson said back in November. "You can't have eight guys down there with 10 years of service that you can't send to Triple-A."

The Phillies' bullpen improved after horrendous 2020 and 2021 campaigns, but still left a lot to be desired and ultimately got stretched too thin in the World Series when their go-to options in José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, and Zach Eflin (now with the Rays) couldn't push them through. 

Team president Dave Dombrowski is hoping lefthander Matt Strahm and veteran righty Craig Kimbrel, the main bullpen additions this winter, help reinforce the relief corps alongside continued development from the likes of Andrew Bellati, Connor Brogdon, Nick Nelson, and Cristopher Sánchez (provided he isn't starting). 

Now Uelmen will be a name to possibly keep an eye on too. 

To make room for Uelman on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated 32-year old righthander Vinny Nittoli for assignment. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Erich Uelmen

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Pennsylvania Rep. Mark Rozzi becomes state's first independent House speaker
Mark Rozzi Pennsylvania House Speaker

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Adult Health

Choral singing may help stroke survivors regain their speech, researchers say
Singing therapy

Eagles

Giants at Eagles: Five players to watch
120423JalenHurts

Podcast

'Most famous Philadelphian who never lived': Podcast will explore cultural legacy of the 'Rocky' statue
Rocky Statue Podcast

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Burger brawl crawl philly 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved