October 18, 2022

Phillies submit NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is back

A calf strain from celebrating Bryce Harper's Wild Card round home run caused Robertson to miss the NLDS against the Braves.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
David-Robertson-Phillies-Reliever-MLB-2022.jpg

Phillies reliever David Robertson.

The Phillies submitted their roster for the NLCS Tuesday and David Robertson will be back as a key bullpen arm. 

The 37-year-old righthander strained his right calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's Game 2 homer in the NL Wild Card series, which forced him to miss the NLDS against the Braves. 

"He's devastated," manager Rob Thomson said after submitting the NLDS roster last week. But now Robertson is ready to go again with the Phillies on the doorstep of the World Series. Only the San Diego Padres stand in their way. 

Rigthander Nick Nelson, who didn't appear in any of the NLDS games against Atlanta, was left off the roster to make room. 

Robertson, who is in his second stint with the Phillies after being acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, appeared in 22 games through the final two months of the regular season, recording a 2.70 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP in 23.1 innings pitched.

Against St. Louis in the Wild Card round, he threw a scoreless eighth inning in Game 1, holding the score at 2-0 before the Phillies went on their six-run rally in the ninth. 

The Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLCS breaks down to 13 pitchers (nine righthanded, four lefthanded), five infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers. 

Here's the full roster:

First pitch of Game 1 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET out in San Diego. Zack Wheeler (0-1, 2.19 ERA) has the nod for the Phillies against the Padres' Yu Darvish (2-0, 3.00 ERA).

