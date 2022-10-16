More Sports:

October 16, 2022

NLCS start times announced for Phillies-Padres matchup

Game 1 will start at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday out in San Diego

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-Braves-Game-2-NLDS.jpg Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler will be ready to go for the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday out in San Diego.

The Phillies' miracle run will continue Tuesday night out in San Diego with the rotation reset and Zack Wheeler ready to go for Game 1, likely against the Padres' Yu Darvish. 

Now Major League Baseball has released the exact start times for the Phillies-Padres National League Championship Series. 

First pitch will be at 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1, and the full slate is as follows:

Game 1 at San Diego: Tuesday, October 18, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 2 at San Diego: Wednesday, October 19, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1)

Game 3 at Philadelphia: Friday, October 21, 7:37 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 4 at Philadelphia: Saturday, October 22, 7:45 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 5 at Philadelphia: Sunday, October 23, 2:37 p.m. ET (FS1, *If necessary)

Game 6 at San Diego: Monday, October 24, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1, *If necessary)

Game 7 at San Diego: Tuesday, October 25, 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1, *If necessary)

The Phillies, as the sixth seed, knocked out the 101-win Braves on Sunday and the Padres, as the fifth seed, sent the 111-win Padres home later that night. 

The new Wild Card system ended up proving highly effective, and Philly is absolutely loving every bit of it

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

