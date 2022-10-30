'Beaned up' — The latest Phillies World Series catchphrase

October 30, 2022
This Phillies team oozes personality. After a decade of mediocrity, the squad has been a bat out of hell this postseason, winning over the city and splitting two games in Houston against a big-time Astros squad. The vibes are tremendous and the Phils, with "Dancing on My Own," Schwarberfest and more, might be hotdogging their way to a World Series title.
Another weird, goofy, endearing phrase has popped up in the Phillies' lexicon: "beaned up." What in the world does that mean? It means the Phillies are housing coffee more than any team in baseball according to backup catcher Garrett Stubbs:
“We drink so much coffee bro, nobody is more beaned up than the Phils.” — Garrett Stubbs— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 29, 2022
Outrageous, for sure, but, you know what? I love it.
Who amongst us hasn't been "beaned up" while staying up until 1 a.m. to watch a Phillies extra innings World Series performance like everyone did for Game 1?
How long before we get "Beaned Up" fest at Wawa for a new coffee promotion? Will La Colombe give out free hot coffee to Phillies fans at a potential parade on Broad Street? Go buy a coffee mug at the airport that says "BEANED UP" in a maroon-colored font.
Philly is loving "beaned up" too:
Anybody else getting beaned up this morning????— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) October 29, 2022
“beaned up” is instantly welcomed to my vocabulary https://t.co/hhIH96tgIw— Mike-ing On My Own (@85mf) October 29, 2022
[Frank Reynolds voice] getting all beaned up over here https://t.co/7EcmJdNuVB— Justin Klugh (@justin_klugh) October 29, 2022
I’m 2 large Jason Voorhees mugs deep. Beaned up, baby https://t.co/nd7CulyJeE— Geoff (@geoffmang) October 29, 2022
Bean Segura and the boys are beaned up for real https://t.co/niRvnSqEl6— Big Oil (@LargePetroleum) October 29, 2022
Up early. Gotta get beaned up— Treb (@treblaw) October 29, 2022
To Philly fans out there, get beaned up for Eagles Sunday afternoon and prepare for a three-game set down at Citizens Bank Park between the Phils and 'Stros beginning Monday night.
