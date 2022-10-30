'Beaned up' — The latest Phillies World Series catchphrase

This Phillies team oozes personality. After a decade of mediocrity, the squad has been a bat out of hell this postseason, winning over the city and splitting two games in Houston against a big-time Astros squad. The vibes are tremendous and the Phils, with "Dancing on My Own," Schwarberfest and more, might be hotdogging their way to a World Series title.

Another weird, goofy, endearing phrase has popped up in the Phillies' lexicon: "beaned up." What in the world does that mean? It means the Phillies are housing coffee more than any team in baseball according to backup catcher Garrett Stubbs:

Outrageous, for sure, but, you know what? I love it.

Who amongst us hasn't been "beaned up" while staying up until 1 a.m. to watch a Phillies extra innings World Series performance like everyone did for Game 1?

How long before we get "Beaned Up" fest at Wawa for a new coffee promotion? Will La Colombe give out free hot coffee to Phillies fans at a potential parade on Broad Street? Go buy a coffee mug at the airport that says "BEANED UP" in a maroon-colored font.

Philly is loving "beaned up" too:

To Philly fans out there, get beaned up for Eagles Sunday afternoon and prepare for a three-game set down at Citizens Bank Park between the Phils and 'Stros beginning Monday night.

