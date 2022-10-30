More Sports:

October 30, 2022

'Beaned up' — The latest Phillies World Series catchphrase

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Garrett-Stubbs-Beaned-Up Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Phillies players Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa and Garrett Stubbs celebrating the team winning the National League pennant.

This Phillies team oozes personality. After a decade of mediocrity, the squad has been a bat out of hell this postseason, winning over the city and splitting two games in Houston against a big-time Astros squad. The vibes are tremendous and the Phils, with "Dancing on My Own," Schwarberfest and more, might be hotdogging their way to a World Series title. 

Another weird, goofy, endearing phrase has popped up in the Phillies' lexicon: "beaned up." What in the world does that mean? It means the Phillies are housing coffee more than any team in baseball according to backup catcher Garrett Stubbs:

Outrageous, for sure, but, you know what? I love it. 

Who amongst us hasn't been "beaned up" while staying up until 1 a.m. to watch a Phillies extra innings World Series performance like everyone did for Game 1? 

How long before we get "Beaned Up" fest at Wawa for a new coffee promotion? Will La Colombe give out free hot coffee to Phillies fans at a potential parade on Broad Street? Go buy a coffee mug at the airport that says "BEANED UP" in a maroon-colored font. 

Philly is loving "beaned up" too:

To Philly fans out there, get beaned up for Eagles Sunday afternoon and prepare for a three-game set down at Citizens Bank Park between the Phils and 'Stros beginning Monday night. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Garrett Stubbs

Videos

Featured

Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County authorities searching for missing Sellersville woman
Bucks County Woman Missing

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Prevention

U.S. cancer death rates continue to decline, federal report shows
cancer imaging.jpg

Eagles

What's next for the Eagles at the trade deadline?
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Jets-Preseason-8.12.22-NFL.jpg

Music

Firefly Music Festival canceled for next year, but will return to Delaware in 2024
Firefly Music Festival Cancelled 2023

Fitness

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Street Soccer Fishtown District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved