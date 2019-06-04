More Sports:

June 04, 2019

Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen out for season with torn ACL

The team called up former first-round pick Adam Haseley to replace McCutchen on the roster

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Andrwe-McCutchen-Injury_060419_usat Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen (right) grabs at his knee after being tagged out by San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer (background) during the first inning at Petco Park.

The Phillies just can't catch a break. After taking out several pitchers in the last couple of weeks, the injury bug has taken a big bite out of the Phillies' lineup, as the team announced on Tuesday that outfielder — and leadoff hitter — Andrew McCutchen will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn ACL.

McCutchen, 32, was slashing .256/.378/.457 (with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 45 R and a National League best 43 walks) this year at the top of the Phillies' order, but his season came to an end in the first inning of the team's 8-2 loss to the Padres on Monday night. The injury came during a rundown that was caused by Jean Segura slipping out of the box and failing to bust it down the line. 

Not only was McCutchen leading the NL in walks, but his .378 on-base percentage was also the best in the league. 

To replace McCutchen on the roster, the Phillies called up 2017 first-round pick Adam Haseley, who has been raking at Triple-A and seemed destined for a promotion to the big club at some point this season. Of course, this isn't how anyone wanted it to go down.

Haseley, who was hitting .275 between Double- and Triple-A (including .320 in 25 at-bats for Triple-A Lehigh Valley), won't have to wait long for his MLB debut. Both he and recently-acquired outfielder Jay Bruce are in the lineup for Tuesday night's game in San Diego.

That's not only the lineup that will try to snap the Phillies' current five-game skid, but it seems like it could be the makings of a more regular lineup moving forward, especially when it comes to Haseley in centerfield (with left field being a platoon of Bruce and Scott Kingery). 

McCutchen was only forced into centerfield after Odubel Herrera was placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of his domestic abuse investigation. That is likely what caused the Phillies to go out and acquire Bruce, allowing them to platoon Bruce and Scott Kingery in left field and move McCutchen to center. Now, the acquisition of Bruce looks even more important. 

Sure, they're down another outfielder, but with the addition of Haseley, the only natural centerfielder now on the 25-man roster, the Phillies can more or less keep left field as they had planned. We'll see... 

