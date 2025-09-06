Phillies prospect watch: Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford hitting like future roster cornerstones

The Phillies are not the only team in the organization in a playoff hunt right now. Both the Iron Pigs (Triple-A) and Threshers (Single-A) have a chance to join the big league club in their respective postseasons.

And that's because a lot of the franchise's best prospects are playing pretty well as summer turns to fall and the 2025 season nears its conclusion.

While the trade deadline is firmly in the rearview and big league promotions the rest of the way are unlikely, the players we'll document below could be names to keep an eye on in spring training next March.

Here's our latest check in with the Phillies' top 15 prospects (according to MLB.com):

Who's hot?

Aidan Miller, SS (No. 2)

Philly's top positional prospect has been everything the team has been hoping for so far, as he earned the farm systems hitter of the month honors for his performance in August — which was simply electric. The 21 year old slashed .348/.454/.629 (1.083 OPS), going 31-for-89 with 22 runs scored, 13 doubles, four homers, 16 RBI, 13 walks and 13 stolen bases in 22 games for double-A Reading.

Justin Crawford, OF (No. 3)

Crawford is also handling the bat very well, as he and Crawford both could factor into the team's offseason plans and roster construction. The former first rounder is hitting .334 with a .411 on base percentage this season, numbers scouts are drooling over. He's also finding more power in Triple-A — he had three homers in a four game stretch from August 24th to 28th.

Aroon Escobar, IF (No. 5)

Escobar has jumped from being the 13th top prospect in the organization to sixth, then to fifth after the trade deadline. He has a five-game hit streak right now over at Jersey Shore, and two nights before the streak started he went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer. He'll have to prove it in the higher minors before the Phillies pencil him in as a future big league contributor.

Dante Nori, OF (No. 6)

Nori recently made the leap, like Escobar, from Clearwater to Jersey Shore and he's shown worthy of the promotion. In 10 games there, he's hit .308 with 13 stolen bases. The team desperately needs outfield talent in the near future and if he can keep playing like a first round pick he could factor into their plans quickly.

Gabriel Rincones, OF (No. 9)

An older prospect at 24, Rincones has been on an absolute tear the last 10 days, hitting .447 in Triple-A. Over that span he has five homers, 14 RBI and a crazy .895 slugging percentage.

Keaton Anthony, 1B (No. 15)

Anthony is another older prospect whom you may not have heard of, but he's on a hot streak in the minors and handled a promotion with gusto from Double to Triple-A. After slashing .330/.380/.522 in Reading, he's hit .313 over 33 games in Lehigh Valley.

Who's not?

Andrew Painter, SP (No. 1 prospect)

Painter has been disappointing to fans, and probably to the organization too as each expected the top prospect in the organization to make a major league impact this summer. But he's simply not ready for the majors — as he continues his return from TJ surgery. His most recent start Wednesday for Lehigh Valley saw the 21-year-old pummeled for 10 hits and seven runs (six earned) in 5.1 innings against Toledo. Painter will finish the season in Triple-A and attempt to compete for a roster spot next spring. His ERA this year is 5.45.

Jean Cabrera, SP (No. 11)

Cabrera has been one of the best pitchers in Double-A Reading this season, but after what seemed like a very consistent start to the year he's had some blips over his last 10 starts. Three times he's allowed four or more runs, and four times he's earned a loss in the ledger. He still has a pretty solid 3.75 ERA over his 25 starts this year.

Carson DeMartini, 3B (No. 13)

DeMartini, last year's fourth-round pick, was raking in Jersey Shore to start the year, prompting a promotion to Reading in June. He's not made the jump well, hitting just .202 over 66 games for the Fightin's.

Devin Saltiban, 2B (No. 14)

At just 20, Saltiban is having a rough go of it this season. With 66 games under his belt now for Jersey Shore, the infielder is hitting .188 — though he does have a decent walk rate and has hit five homers.

Who's not playing...

Gage Wood, (No. 4)

The Phillies took Wood with their first round pick earlier this summer and he's slated to make his pro debut Saturday afternoon. For now, he's got juice and good vibes surrounding him — he did toss an epic College World Series no-hitter.

Cade Obermueller (No. 7)

Obermueller is the Phillies' second round pick from June and hasn't yet thrown a pro pitch, though it is anticipated his 98 MPH fastball and killer slider could make him a future major leaguer.

Moisés Chace, SP (No. 8)

After a decent start to 2025, Chace's season ended when he got Tommy John surgery late in the spring.

Matthew Fisher, SP (No. 10)

Does it reflect poorly on the Phillies farm system that three of their top 10 prospects have yet to play and were drafted just this year? The consensus from experts is that the prospect pool for the Phillies is top-heavy and thin. Fisher is a talented HS pitcher drafted in the seventh round who will likely have a longer road to the majors.

Griffin Burkholder, OF (No. 12)

Burkholder was last year's second-round pick is currently on the 60-day IL where he'll be for the rest of the year. He did not play well in just second pro season, hitting .197 over 34 games.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports