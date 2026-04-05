Trip to Coors Field sets Phillies back in right direction

The Phillies' season opening series loss set a somber tone for a team looking to make a third straight playoff run. But a walk-off win last week against the Nationals set the Phillies back to .500, and a series win in Colorado has things back on track as the Phils took two out of three in the mile high city.

After a dominating 10-1 win, and pitcher's duel 2-1 win, the Phillies dropped the finale 4-1.

Before the Phillies head further west for a trio of games against the Giants, here's a look at four reasons why Philly's trip to Denver was a godsend:

The offense exploded (before it disappeared)

In the series opener the Phillies' offense gave doubters a serious sigh of relief. Seven first inning runs (10 in total) and 13 hits can do that. Every position player, save for Justin Crawford, reached base while Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit home runs. The Marsh and later the Schwarber shots into the thin Colorado air were the two longest home runs of the entire year so far by any MLB player (Schwarber's went 460 feet).

The hits came again in the middle game, seven of them, but the Phils were less clutch when it mattered going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. But two runs are all it took, thanks to a Luzardo gem (more on that in a minute).

Only five hits and one run on getaway day, as the Rockies staff pitched a gem and kept the Phillies off balance all afternoon. Inconsistent bats could be a theme with this veteran team.

Jesús Luzardo looked like his old self (Aaron Nola too)

After a pretty forgettable season debut against the Rangers last week — where the lefty surrendered six runs on six hits while battling through six innings — Luzardo was back to his Cy Young caliber self in the Mile High City, limiting Colorado to just one run while striking out 11. He was far from perfect, giving the Rockies a few opportunities with five base hits, but he was able to step up with men on base and pitch into the seventh inning.

Some love is due for Nola as well, who improved in his second start. In Philly against the Rangers last week, Nola pitched five innings of three-run ball, enough to keep the Phillies in it (though they fell in that game). In the Rockies' series opener Nola allowed a single run while also pitching into the seventh. He also fanned nine. The staff's 94 strikeouts heading into Sunday was already sixth most in the majors.

The bullpen settled down

Perhaps the best thing about the Phillies' series win against the Rockies is how the bullpen performed. The team's relievers did not give up a single run in the series.

The pen tossed 2.2 scoreless stanzas in Game 1 in support of Aaron Nola, 2.1 scoreless in a tight Game 2, including impressive Duran save, and in their disappointing loss Sunday kept the Phillies in it with three scoreless innings after Taijuan Walker had a shaky start.

The starting rotation is already proving it's elite. With an offense that only shows up sometimes, having a proficient bullpen that can keep games close, or lift up a starter on a rare bad day will be a huge asset if it continues this season.

A monster reinforcement is coming

Zack Wheeler is working his way back from offseason surgery and the team announced that he has one rehab start left — in Lehigh Valley next Wednesday — before he's expected to rejoin the team for a bullpen session. It seems possible, and even probable, he'll pitch against the Cubs in two weeks.

The ace was a little less than stellar in his most recent practice start in the minors. After throwing two solid shutdown innings he lost command a bit in his third frame. He also didn't exceed 94 MPH in his latest appearance but the team isn't worried about that. Wheeler is expected to replace Walker in the rotation, who pitched Sunday and is fast proving to be a weak link in an otherwise solid rotation. He allowed four more runs in his five frames.

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