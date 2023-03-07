Phillies make progress on installation of Citizens Bank Park's massive new scoreboard

Less than a month remains before the Phillies start their 2023 quest to return to the World Series with a reloaded roster and an energized fanbase behind them.

When bedlam returns to Citizens Bank Park for the April 6 home opener against the Reds, fans will see a brand new — and much larger — scoreboard towering above left field.

Crews working on the massive, 4K display have made significant progress in the run-up to the scoreboard's debut next month. The In The Alley Baseball Podcast tweeted a photo on Tuesday showing where things stand.

The Phillies announced plans for the new scoreboard last July, marking the first upgrade to the display since 2011. Citizens Bank Park opened in 2004.

The HDR PhanaVision display will be 77% larger than the the previous scoreboard, which had been the National League's largest at the time of its installation. The new scoreboard will be among the biggest in baseball, the team said.

In January, the Phillies shared a video showing that the installation of some of the steel support structures was underway on the project.

The new scoreboard will weigh 116,298 pounds and be supported by 190 tons of structural steel. It measures 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall, up from 97 feet wide by 76 feet tall. To put that in perspective, the team said the scoreboard could display 516 life-size Phillie Phanatics simultaneously.

"We are adding a significant 'wow' factor to the ballpark experience," said Phillies executive vice president David Buck said last summer. "From the scoreboard's extraordinary technology to its sheer magnitude, our new PhanaVision will enhance our game day experience for our fans in 2023."

With a 16:9 aspect ratio and nearly 11.6 million pixels, fans will see richer colors and sharper clarity on the new 4K scoreboard thanks to its 10 mm pixel spacing, the team said. There scoreboard's display also will have better viewing angles and look better from a short distance.

The Phillies start the 2023 season on the road March 30 with a three-game series against the Rangers, followed by another three-game set against the Yankees before returning to Philly.