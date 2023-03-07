More Sports:

March 07, 2023

Phillies make progress on installation of Citizens Bank Park's massive new scoreboard

The 4K display above left field is on track to be ready for Opening Day. It will be 77% larger than the previous screen

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Stadiums
Phillies New Scoreboard Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Citizens Bank Park will have a brand new PhanaVision scoreboard when the Phillies play the Cincinnati Reds in their home opener on April 6. This photo shows the previous scoreboard. The new one will be 77% larger.

Less than a month remains before the Phillies start their 2023 quest to return to the World Series with a reloaded roster and an energized fanbase behind them.

When bedlam returns to Citizens Bank Park for the April 6 home opener against the Reds, fans will see a brand new — and much larger — scoreboard towering above left field.

Crews working on the massive, 4K display have made significant progress in the run-up to the scoreboard's debut next month. The In The Alley Baseball Podcast tweeted a photo on Tuesday showing where things stand. 

The Phillies announced plans for the new scoreboard last July, marking the first upgrade to the display since 2011. Citizens Bank Park opened in 2004.

The HDR PhanaVision display will be 77% larger than the the previous scoreboard, which had been the National League's largest at the time of its installation. The new scoreboard will be among the biggest in baseball, the team said.

In January, the Phillies shared a video showing that the installation of some of the steel support structures was underway on the project.

The new scoreboard will weigh 116,298 pounds and be supported by 190 tons of structural steel. It measures 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall, up from 97 feet wide by 76 feet tall. To put that in perspective, the team said the scoreboard could display 516 life-size Phillie Phanatics simultaneously.

"We are adding a significant 'wow' factor to the ballpark experience," said Phillies executive vice president David Buck said last summer. "From the scoreboard's extraordinary technology to its sheer magnitude, our new PhanaVision will enhance our game day experience for our fans in 2023."

With a 16:9 aspect ratio and nearly 11.6 million pixels, fans will see richer colors and sharper clarity on the new 4K scoreboard thanks to its 10 mm pixel spacing, the team said. There scoreboard's display also will have better viewing angles and look better from a short distance.

The Phillies start the 2023 season on the road March 30 with a three-game series against the Rangers, followed by another three-game set against the Yankees before returning to Philly.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Stadiums Philadelphia MLB South Philly Citizens Bank Park Technology

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his first budget address today. Here’s what to expect
PA Budget Shapiro

Sponsored

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Adult Health

Face blindness can be an isolating and embarrassing condition – and it's more prevalent than once believed
Face blindness

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Is this Rhys Hoskins' swan song at first?
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Spring-Training-2023-MLB.jpg

Movies

'Creed III' sets box office record for a sports movie
Creed III Opening Weekend

Entertainment

Philly Theatre Week returns with over 50 performances, pay-what-you-can tickets
philly theatre week 2023 bristol riverside

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved