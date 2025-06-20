Phillies starting rotation by the numbers: Wheeler, Suárez fueling dominant staff

While the Phillies continue to figure out their offensive identity, and while manager Rob Thomson continues to find the answers for his erratic bullpen, there’s no question about their No. 1 strength or why they’re battling for first place in the National League East.

Phillies starting pitching has served as the pillar of this year’s success. It’s why the Phils have been able to win eight of their past 10 games while two-time MVP Bryce Harper remains sidelined with a wrist injury, and why the Phils enter Friday night’s series against the Mets tied with the Mets for first place in the division along with being a half-game behind the Cubs for the NL’s top record.

Even without Aaron Nola, who has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his rib after first being shelved from an ankle injury, the Phillies’ rotation has not only shown its chops from the usual suspects, but also shown its depth, as Mick Abel has come up from Triple-A and posted a 2-0 record with a sub-2.50 ERA in four starts.

As a staff, the Phillies rank top 10 or top five in MLB or the NL in several starting pitching categories, which has helped the team overcome a five-game losing streak early in June that was actually a carry-over from the end of May, in which they began a stretch of eight losses in nine games.

As they prepare for an important three-game set against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, here’s where the Phillies rank in several starting rotation categories:

STARTING ERA: 3.49 (6th MLB, 3rd NL)

Only the Mets (3.03) and Brewers (3.46) have better starting rotation ERAs in the NL than the Phils. Interestingly, both teams have swept the Phillies in their last series against them. If he had enough innings to qualify, Ranger Suárez's 2.20 ERA would rank seventh in MLB, second in the NL behind only Pirates phenom Paul Skenes (1.85).

STRIKEOUTS: 452 (1st MLB)

The Phils lead this category by quite a bit, with 11 more strikeouts more than Houston's rotation in 16.2 more innings pitched. Zach Wheeler’s 110 strikeouts are seventh in MLB and fourth in the NL, although third-ranked Logan Webb (114) has pitched 13.1 more innings. The trio of Wheeler, Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo are each among the top 15 in MLB in strikeouts.

WHIP: 1.21 (10th MLB, 4th NL)

Wheeler’s 0.89 WHIP is third only to Skenes (0.88) and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (0.85) in MLB, and if Suárez's had enough innings to qualify, his 1.04 would be tied for fifth in the NL.

INNINGS PITCHED: 426 (1st MLB)

A true display of rotation depth, Phillies starters have pitched the most innings in baseball, with the Rays two innings behind. It's impressive the Phils have kept this up while Aaron Nola, an annual innings-eater, has been injured. Wheeler's 88 innings pitched ranks seventh in the NL, with Sánchez's 87.2 ranking ninth.

WINS: 30 (T-1st MLB)

No MLB team has more wins from its starting rotation than the Phillies, who are tied with the Mets, Yankees and Tigers. Only seven MLB pitchers have more wins than Wheeler (7) – just two in the NL – and Luzardo's 6 wins rank top-12 among NL pitchers.

Opposing Batting Average: .240 (T-13th MLB, 6th NL)

Teams are batting just .187 against Wheeler, fourth in MLB. Suárez's .216 batting average allowed would be top 20 among MLB pitchers with enough innings to qualify, top 10 in NL. Sánchez's .231 is top 12 in the NL.

WALKS: 126 (14th MLB, 6th NL)

Surprisingly, Rockies and Reds starters have issued fewer walks than the Phils. Luzardo and Sánchez have each issued 28 walks, most on the staff but not top 15 in the NL.

HITS ALLOWED: 390 (23rd MLB, 12th NL)

Phillies starters have actually allowed more hits than all but seven MLB teams, but that's also because their starters have pitched the most innings.

