More Events:

March 13, 2026

Franklin Square will glow again when the Chinese Lantern Festival returns this summer

The nighttime festival runs June 5 through Aug. 16 with illuminated lantern displays, cultural performances, food and cocktails in Franklin Square.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Franklin Square
Glowing Lantern Walkway - Chinese Lantern Festival 2026 Jeff Fusco/For Tianyu Arts and Culture.

Illuminated lantern displays will fill Franklin Square during the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival this summer.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square this summer, filling the historic park with glowing lantern displays, live performances and food.

The festival runs from June 5 through Aug. 16 and features dozens of large illuminated lantern sculptures made with steel frames and colorful silk. The 2026 event celebrates the Year of the Horse and will include new lantern designs created for this year’s show.

Visitors can also watch cultural stage performances, see a fountain light show at the Rendell Family Fountain and grab food and drinks, including Asian dishes, American favorites and cocktails. Attendees can also play Philly Mini Golf or ride the Parx Liberty Carousel during the festival at a discounted rate.

The festival takes place nightly from 6-11 p.m. at Franklin Square. The park will remain open and free during the day, when visitors can see the lanterns and take part in a scavenger hunt.

A ticket is required for entry after 6 p.m. Nighttime tickets range from $28-$32 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-12. Seniors and active military members receive discounted admission, and timed tickets are required Friday through Sunday. Tickets go on sale April 6 at 9 a.m.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

June 5 - Aug. 16
Franklin Square
6th and Race Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Franklin Square Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Philadelphia Wedding Walk - Catering Setup

Plan your entire wedding in one afternoon at the Philadelphia Wedding Walk

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Center City expands Open Streets program to 20 car-free days this year

Open Streets

Clubs

Philadelphia Activities Fair will bring dozens of local clubs together

Woman in an art club painting

Mental Health

Stressed out by politics? You're not imagining it, and research shows that social media is largely to blame

Political Stress Social Media

Food & Drink

Art in the Age's newest liquor is named after a famous Civil War horse

Old Baldy whiskey

Theatre

9th Annual Philly Theatre Week will bring nearly 50 pay-what-you-can shows to stages across the region

Pirates of Penzance Pirates - Jack Ingram.jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook and more

Maxey 3.9.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved