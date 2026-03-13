Franklin Square will glow again when the Chinese Lantern Festival returns this summer

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square this summer, filling the historic park with glowing lantern displays, live performances and food.

The festival runs from June 5 through Aug. 16 and features dozens of large illuminated lantern sculptures made with steel frames and colorful silk. The 2026 event celebrates the Year of the Horse and will include new lantern designs created for this year’s show.

Visitors can also watch cultural stage performances, see a fountain light show at the Rendell Family Fountain and grab food and drinks, including Asian dishes, American favorites and cocktails. Attendees can also play Philly Mini Golf or ride the Parx Liberty Carousel during the festival at a discounted rate.

The festival takes place nightly from 6-11 p.m. at Franklin Square. The park will remain open and free during the day, when visitors can see the lanterns and take part in a scavenger hunt.

A ticket is required for entry after 6 p.m. Nighttime tickets range from $28-$32 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-12. Seniors and active military members receive discounted admission, and timed tickets are required Friday through Sunday. Tickets go on sale April 6 at 9 a.m.

June 5 - Aug. 16

Franklin Square

6th and Race Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19106

