August 02, 2018

Luxury pet sofas are now available, starting at $1,000

Philly designer Jimmy DeLaurentis launched his 'Amalfi' collection of posh pet pads with The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly designer Jimmy DeLaurentis with Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania Jeff Ragazzo/for PhillyVoice

Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice and Jimmy DeLaurentis at his launch in Las Vegas, Nev. on July 30.

A couple of New Jersey "Housewives" have teamed up with one of Philly's luxury interior designers to launch a little something special for your posterior and your pooch!

Philadelphia native Jimmy DeLaurentis, of Ralph Lauren fame, has just launched his new collection, Amalfi, along with the help of Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The Philadelphian has worked for Ralph Lauren, but is mostly known for his private collection, JAMES, and his work as a private luxury designer for A-list clients.

The launch included some other famous Bravo reality celebs, Catania’s son, Frankie Catania, Lisa Vanderpump of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules,” and her husband, Ken Todd, were all in attendance for the reveal of the Amalfi Furniture Collection and Poolside Pet Sofas at a Las Vegas, Nev. showroom earlier this week. 

"Seeing my vision come to life means the world to me," DeLaurentis said in a statement. 

"My latest collection, Amalfi, was inspired by the vibrancy of the coast of Italy. I'm honored to see my new pieces loved by so many and am thrilled by the success of the launch.”

The Amalfi Furniture Collection includes customizable luxury beds, sofas, chairs and ottomans and, in what may be the most "Real Housewives" thing yet – luxury poolside pet sofas. 

DeLaurentis already has two pet sofas for JAMES. These includes the Danielle, a Chesterfield, tufted design that comes in velvet and tweed or leather, and the Bruno, a contemporary sofa that comes in five different shades of leather. The Danielle runs between $1,200 and $1,800, while the Bruno runs from $1,000 to $1,600. No one said pet luxury was cheap.

DeLaurentis will host an event to introduce his collection in Philadelphia. The date is currently TBA. 

