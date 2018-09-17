More Events:

September 17, 2018

Attend a runway show at City Hall during Philly Fashion Week

Make sure to dress to impress

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fashionable woman standing outside Godisable Jacob/Pexels

Don't be afraid to mix patterns. Look to your favorite street style stars for a dose of outfit inspo.

Philly Fashion Week will take place Monday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 29. 

Runway shows will take place each day, mostly outside of City Hall.

There will be shows highlighting streetwear, plus-size looks, local designers, kids' fashion and more.

Ticket prices for each show range from $35 to $100, but there's also a free show (RSVP here) on Friday, Sept. 28.

It will take place at Dilworth Park, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The show will feature luxury brands, Philadelphia Fashion Incubator alumni and premier Center City retailers, along with live entertainment. 

After watching the models walk the catwalk, attendees can buy their favorite looks from the event.

View the full Philly Fashion Week schedule here.

Philly Fashion Week

Monday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 29
Mainly at City Hall
1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107

