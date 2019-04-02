More News:

April 02, 2019

Philly flight to Orlando makes emergency landing after fumes smelled in cockpit

The American Airlines flight departed PHL with 184 passengers onboard

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
american airlines emergency landing _ carroll Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia International Airport heading to Orlando had to make an emergency landing in Wilmington, North Carolina, after the crew reportedly smelled fumes coming from the cockpit.

MORE: Yards Brewing opens ‘Takeoff Lounge’ in Philadelphia International Airport

Wilmington International Airport deputy director Gary Broughton told WECT6 that the crew smelled what they believed to be “electrical fumes” in the cockpit, and deployed oxygen masks for passengers.

The crew requested a diversion to Wilmington, and landed the plane safely. The plane was carrying 184 people, and no injuries were reported.

The flight took off from Philadelphia International Airport at 12:18 p.m., nearly two hours after its scheduled departure time, and was bound for Orlando International Airport.

An American Airlines maintenance crew was inspecting the aircraft after it landed and taxied to a gate, according to WECT6.

MORE NEWS: Investigation: Can you bring a stuffed giraffe on public transit?

This isn't the first time a Philadelphia flight bound for Florida experienced something unplanned: Late last year, a flight from Philadelphia International headed to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers nearly landed at the wrong airport.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

