More News:

February 13, 2020

Philly seeks refining ban on toxic chemical released in PES explosion

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Legislation Public Health
PES Hydrofluoric acid Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A ban on hydrofluoric acid would prevent any future refinery in Philadelphia from using the toxic chemical, which was released during the explosion and fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions on June 21, 2019.

Philadelphia City Council plans to propose a ban that would prevent any future refineries in the city from using the toxic chemical hydrofluoric acid.

More than 5,000 pounds of hydrofluoric acid were released into the atmosphere following last summer's explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philadelphia.

The chemical has a wide range of research and industrial uses, from refrigerants to Teflon, but is used by refineries in the alkylation process.

Dangers of hydrofluoric acid include skin burns, bone damage and respiratory problems caused by fluid buildup. It also can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. In high enough concentrations, hydrofluoric acid can cause serious injury or death.

Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy told State Impact the forthcoming City Council legislation seeks to prevent future disasters.

“We want to make it very clear that should a refinery restart at that location, HF shouldn’t be used,” Abernathy said.

The future of the refinery is still uncertain amid hearings over its proposed sale to Chicago-based Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which aims to use the site for warehousing and logistics. A rival bidder that includes former PES CEO Phil Rinaldi hopes to maintain the site as a refinery.

The legislation is expected to be introduced by Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Legislation Public Health Philadelphia Government Philadelphia City Council Refineries Philadelphia Energy Solutions Chemicals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting what the Eagles' free agents will make in free agency, and their compensatory pick values
021320JasonPeters

Stockton University

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University

Mental Health

More teens are coming out as LGBTQ, but suicide attempts remain high
LGBTQ Teens Attempted Suicide

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

TV

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season
American Idol Louis Knight

Weekend

Feb. 13-17: Things to do in Philadelphia
Sweetheart Skate for Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved