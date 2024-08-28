More Culture:

August 28, 2024

Philly-based studio to release Spongebob SquarePants video game in October

PHL Collective is developing 'The Patrick Star Game,' which will take players on an open-world adventure in Bikini Bottom.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
PHL Collective SpongeBob Provided Image/Nintendo Press Room

Philadelphia game studio PHL Collective is making 'The Patrick Star Game' (screenshot above), which will allow players to take control of the eponymous cartoon character in an open-world environment.

A new video game made in Philly will take players under the sea: "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game" is coming from the studio PHL Collective this fall.

Announced on Tuesday at a Nintendo showcase of video games, "The Patrick Star Game" is based on the popular "SpongeBob SquarePants" cartoon on Nickelodeon. The title is set for release on Oct. 4 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.

MORE: 'General Hospital' star Kelly Monaco to exit soap opera after 21 years

As the title implies, the game gives players control of SpongeBob's best friend Patrick Star. The game is an open-world sandbox adventure, meaning that it emphasizes interactivity, freedom and exploration. Players can pick up almost any item they find in the game's world and utilize them for "physics-defying hilarity."

Players can take on several tasks and explore familiar locales in Bikini Bottom, with the trailer showing the eponymous character of Patrick Star wreaking havoc by smashing and throwing objects, even spinning around and knocking away innocent bystanders.

Fans of the "SpongeBob SquarePants" series will unlock numerous costumes and find references to episodes of the long-running cartoon series, and the show's original voice actors reprise their roles for the video game.

PHL Collective, founded in 2013 by South Philly native Nick Madonna, has several video games in its portfolio, with titles based on properties including DC Comics, "The Addams Family," "Ben 10" and "We Bare Bears," along with original games like "ClusterPuck 99."

The PHL Collective-developed game is being published by Outright Games, a British company that primarily publishes titles based on kid-friendly licensed properties.

Watch the trailer for "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game" below:

