July 23, 2019

Photo Pop Philly hosting Ladies' Night with pampering, shopping, frozé

The interactive art exhibit offers endless photo opportunities

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Photo Pop Philly at The Bourse is an interactive art exhibit with endless photo ops.

Photo Pop Philly at The Bourse is hosting an event on the evening of Thursday, July 25, benefitting the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

During Ladies' Night at the interactive art exhibit, attendees can get pampered before taking photos with the murals and installations. This year's theme is "Sweet Paradise."

Moxie Blue Salon will be providing hair touch-ups and makeup artist Jayduh Phoenix will be on-hand to do beauty touch-ups.

At the event, guests can also shop merchandise from street artist Amberella, items from the Old City boutique Smak Parlour, jewelry from Camilla Limon and accessories from online boutique Black & Blanco.

In addition, Pinot Boutique Wine Bar will be selling wine accessories and giving out samples of frosé and Cupcakes by Ruth will be there with cupcakes and cake pops.

Tickets to attend are $20. The event will run 5 to 8 p.m.

Before heading to Ladies' Night, check out some photos from the exhibit below and start working on your poses.


Ladies' Night

Thursday, July 25
5-8 p.m. | $20 per person
Photo Pop Philly at The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

