PHOTOS: James Beard Foundation's 'Taste America' tour in Philly

The James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America Culinary Tour” was held Friday, Nov. 2, at The Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia.

The evening started out with a VIP reception at Lacroix at The Rittenhouse before guests joined a general cocktail and tasting reception adjacent to The Rittenhouse Ballroom. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres by chefs Joey Baldino, Eli Kulp, John Patterson and Michael Loughlin.

Afterwards, guests enjoyed a seated dinner with a three-course meal prepared by Jonathan Cichon of LaCroix, Nicholas Elmi of Laurel, ITV and Royal Boucherie, and James Beard Winner Jeremiah Langhorne of the Dabney in Washington, D.C. After dessert, guests headed to an after-party at Scarpetta Rittenhouse.

Proceeds from the evening benefited the James Beard Women’s Leadership Programs. Here's a gallery from the event:

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Brooke Balfour, Sarah Knot and Becca Carroll attended the James Beard Foundation's Taste America benefit in Philadelphia on at The Rittenhouse Hotel on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Posing for a photo at the James Beard Foundation event were, from left, Christine Krzyzanowski, Fox 29's Alex Holley (emcee for the evening), Alissa Frederico, Tempa Berish and Nicole Cashman.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Tonie Leatherberry, Sheila Brown and Ian Wright attended the Taste America event in RIttenhouse.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Ellen Yin, co-founder of High Street Hospitality, spoke at the James Beard Foundation's Taste America event on Friday.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Camille Cogswell, James Beard Award winner and pastry chef at Zahav, created a pistachio cake with poached quince and candied lemon for the James Beard Foundation's Taste America event in Philadelphia.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Dr. Joel Porter and Bobbie Porter at the Taste America event.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Victoria Jordan Rodrigues of the James Beard Foundation spoke at the Taste America event.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Thomas Ude Jr., Michael Soileau, David A. Dubbeldam and Letitia Letty Santarelli pose for a photo at the James Beard Foundation benefit.