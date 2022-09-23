More News:

September 23, 2022

$7.1 million winning lottery ticket sold at ShopRite in South Jersey

The retailer in Burlington County will receive a $10,000 bonus

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Lottery Winners
New Jersey Lottery ShopRite StreetView/Google Maps

The $7.1 million winning Pick 6 lottery ticket was sold at ShopRight of Hainesport in Burlington County, New Jersey.

A Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1 million was sold at a ShopRite at Burlington County, with all six numbers matching Thursday's Double Play drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was purchased at ShopRite of Hainesport at 1520 Route 38 East. 

The winning numbers for the Thursday, September 22, drawing were: 08, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, September 26.

The winner will claim the $7.1 million annuity jackpot, lottery officials said Friday. ShopRite of Hainesport will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The drawing also produced two winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn. Those tickets had the 3x multiplier, making their tickets worth $15,825 each, while another 6,663 players took home $62,832 in prizes.

The Pick 6 jackpot was the first since the July 11 drawing, when a $17.6 million winner was sold at 7-Eleven in Maplewood.

The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, September 26

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

