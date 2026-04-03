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April 03, 2026

Glenside record store to sell late WMMR DJ Pierre Robert's CD and vinyl collection

Owner Lisa Schaffer says she won't be allowing holds, and purchases will be limited to 1-3 items per household.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Records
Pierre Robert records Provided Image/93.3 WMMR

The CD and vinyl collection of the late WMMR DJ Pierre Robert will be available for purchase this month at Vinyl Chickie in Glenside.

Late WMMR DJ Pierre Robert's record collection will be up for sale at Vinyl Chickie record shop in Glenside this month. 

The CDs and vinyls will be available on Saturday, April 18, beginning at 10 a.m. Store owner Lisa Schaffer is not accepting holds, and purchases will be limited to 1-3 items from the collection per "person/family." The event will also include DJs and live music, the store said in a social media post announcing the news. 

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On Oct. 29, Robert was found dead in his home. He was 70 years old. 

Schaffer said she bid on the collection in December, and after her offer was accepted by Robert's estate and loved ones, she collected the CDs and records that same day. 

Since then, Schaffer said the records have been checked for scratches, cleaned, valued and "priced fairly." The store also created a custom sticker that includes a photo of Robert and says, "From the collection of Pierre Robert," which will go on the plastic outer sleeve. 

"This is emotional, and heavy, & took a lot of work and planning, and I am so incredibly lucky to be the one that gets to share this collection with his friends and fans," Schaffer wrote. 

A video included with the post shows copies of Todd Rundgren's "A Cappella," Bruce Springsteen's "Sentimental Journey," Tracy Chapman's self-titled album, Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Hyæna," Prince's "Purple Rain," Soundgarden's "Down on the Upside" and "The Walk" EP by the Cure. 

The collection includes 400 records and 200 CDs, Schaffer told Philly Mag, and most of the records are in pristine condition. Many are promotional records sent to DJs, so they weren't available in stores, and some of it is signed, she added. Prices range from $10 to $100. 

Some of the rarer finds, including the "Purple Rain" album, will be sold in a silent auction, and Schaffer plans to give the proceeds back to Robert's estate to be donated to charity. 

Robert joined the station in 1981 and was known for his "Greeting Citizens" salutation. Following his death, musicians including Jon Bon Jovi and the Offspring offered tributes, and the station held a memorial concert at the Fillmore Philadelphia in December. Later this spring, a bench will be installed in Rittenhouse Square in his honor. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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