February 02, 2025

Pink Elephant pop-up bar returns to serve Valentine's Day themed cocktails

The Center City bar will celebrate love with special drinks and decor through Feb. 16.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
pink elephant valentine's day Provided Image/Society Hill Films

The Elephant Restaurant & Bar has brought back its Pink Elephant pop-up bar, featuring love-themed decorations and cocktails.

The Elephant Restaurant & Bar has brought back its Pink Elephant pop-up bar to add a little buzz to Valentine's and Galentine's celebrations.

Pink Elephant is open through Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1500 Locust Street in Center City. The bar is ready for photo opportunities with decor including pink and red hearts, flower arrangements and neon backdrops. It also offers an assortment of love-themed cocktails.

MORE: Valentine's Day festivities at LOVE Park include market, speed dating

The lineup of cocktails on the pop-up's menu include the Swipe Right Sangria, made with rosé and decorated with gummy hearts, and the Be Mine Marg, made with tequila and raspberry. There's also the Chocolate Covered Strawberry, which has vodka, strawberries and chocolate drizzle, and the Cupid's Arrow, with gin and rose water.

cocktails pink elephantProvided Image/Society Hill Films

The Pink Elephant pop-up bar will be serving Valentine's Day cocktails through Feb. 16.


Since the Elephant bills itself as Philly's first espresso martini bar, there's also a hearty lineup of espresso martini options, with a variety of unique flavors like chocolate raspberry, chai and banana. Hungry guests can enjoy a variety of food options like deviled eggs, wings, bacon-wrapped dates, flatbreads, short rib grilled cheese, and banana pudding.

This is the second year the Elephant is offering its Pink Elephant Valentine's Day pop-up. Before opening as a full-time espresso martini bar in May, the Elephant operated as a pop-up for other holidays, too, including St. Patrick's Day and Christmas. 

Pink Elephant is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Happy hour is offered daily from 4-6 p.m.

Pink Elephant

Now through Sunday, Feb. 16
Times and prices vary
The Elephant
1500 Locust Street, Philadelphia

