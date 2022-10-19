Fill your cup with Pittsburgh's best craft beer during a festival at Broken Goblet Brewing

Beer enthusiasts who love to try craft brews from all over the state are in luck – promotion company Breweries in Pennsylvania is hosting a festival featuring Pittsburgh's best brewers.



Pittsburgh Invades Philly Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Broken Goblet Brewing in Bensalem Township. The event, sponsored by Deutsche Beverage Technology, costs $55 and will include unlimited pours from 15 breweries.

The festival is split into two sessions, one from noon to 3:30 p.m. and another from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.



Participating breweries include Grist House, Dancing Gnome, Eleventh Hour, Union Brothers, Necromancer, Old Thunder, Burghers Brewing, Yellow Bridge, Stick City, Hitchhiker, Brew Gentlemen, Shubrew, Cinderlands, Cellar Works, and Aslin Beer. Each brewery will offer two different beers for guests to try and brews from Broken Goblet also will be available. Adam Carter of Perfect Chemistry Brewing, who won Breweries of PA's 2022 Homebrew Invitational, will be pouring some of his sour-style beers. Food trucks will be onsite for those who work up an appetite after knocking back a few beers. Attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win cans of new beer releases from some of the featured breweries. Live acoustic music will be played during the early session. The festival will be capped off with a performance by Philadelphia-based band Flannel, known for its covers of 90s and 2000s rock music, including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Green Day. To promote safety and responsible drinking, the festival is offering $10 designated driver tickets, which come with a wristband to show that person shouldn't be drinking. Pittsburgh Invades Philly Beer Festival

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

12-3:30 p.m. (Session 1) 5-8:30 p.m. (Session 2) | Tickets $55

Broken Goblet Brewing

2500 State Road Unit D

Bensalem Township, PA 19020