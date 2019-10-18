More News:

October 18, 2019

Camden County officials ban single-use plastics in county buildings

Straws, utensils, and other items will no longer be distributed in county buildings, like libraries and colleges beginning next year

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Officials in Camden County banned single-use plastics in county-owned buildings.

Camden County will ban single-use plastics like straws, utensils, containers, and water bottles from being distributed at county buildings and events or being used by county vendors.

At a freeholders meeting on Thursday, officials said the ban will take effect on Jan.1, 2020, at all of its 51 facilities. This includes their use inside jail cafeterias, libraries, and community colleges. The resolution will also impact vendors the county uses.

The ban will not include bottled sodas and it will not prohibit employees from bringing plastic bags or other plastic items to work.

The ban will reduce the amount of plastic waste in Camden County and fossil fuels used to make the single-use products. The Courier Post reported that officials hope to be totally plastic-free by 2021. 

Multiple towns in New Jersey banned single-use bags and other plastics this year, including shore towns like Brigantine, Avalon, and Stone Harbor. Businesses are subject to fines of up to $500 under the ban. 

In June, Philly City Council attempted to reintroduce a city-wide plastic bag ban, but so far no proposed ordinance has passed.

