More Culture:

February 13, 2020

Philly rapper PnB rock releases new song "Ordinary" with Pop Smoke

The single follows collaborations with Pennsylvania musicians Diplo and Lil Skies

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rap
PnB Rock Pop Smoke Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock has released "Ordinary," a new single featuring Pop Smoke. PnB Rock's stage name comes from a street corner, Pastorius and Baynton, near his childhood home in Philly's Germantown neighborhood.

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock has released a new single, "Ordinary," which features Pop Smoke, a rising star from Brooklyn.

The song is the Germantown native's first release this year. Last year, PnB dropped his second studio album, "TrapStar Turnt PopStar," which hit No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, and a non-album single, "Fendi."  

The single follows PnB Rock's arrest in late January in Burbank, California. The rapper, 28, was allegedly street racing while driving drunk, The LA Times reported. 

Though Pop Smoke, 20, is newer to the rap scene than PnB Rock, Hypebeast wrote that he is "taking his victory lap" on "Ordinary." The Brooklyn rapper's second album, "Meet the Woo 2," arrived earlier this month. His debut, "Meet the Woo," was released last year. 

By comparison, PnB Rock has been releasing music since 2015. His single "Selfish," his top solo track on Spotify, has nearly 230 million listens on the streaming service. He also is featured on the Ed Sheeran track, "Cross Me," which has almost 250 million listens. 

The rapper collaborated with Pennsylvania musicians Diplo and Lil Skies on his latest album. 

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, got his stage name from a street corner, Pastorius and Baynton, near his childhood home in Germantown. 

You can listen to "Ordinary" on Youtube in the link below or on Spotify here



Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rap Philadelphia Singles Rappers Songs East Germantown Germantown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting what the Eagles' free agents will make in free agency, and their compensatory pick values
021320JasonPeters

Stockton University

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University

Mental Health

More teens are coming out as LGBTQ, but suicide attempts remain high
LGBTQ Teens Attempted Suicide

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

TV

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season
American Idol Louis Knight

Weekend

Feb. 13-17: Things to do in Philadelphia
Sweetheart Skate for Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved