Podcast: Eagles free agency, and offensive coordinator talk

January 16, 2020
In BGN Radio episode No. 102, Brandon Lee Gowton and I begin to look ahead to the offseason, as we each lay our our top five free agent targets. Here's what we discussed:
Eagles news
• Cory Undlin to the Lions.
• Some offensive coordinator and WR coach discussion.
• Harold Carmichael in the HOF.
• All or Nothing! Feb. 7.
Our initial free agent targets
• BLG's top 5 targets.
• Jimmy's top 5 targets.
Stay or go: Offense
• I finished the offensive portion of my series. What's BLG's take on the less obvious players on offense?
NFL Playoffs
• From an Eagles fan perspective, all the least palatable teams (Patri*ts, Saints, Seahawks, Vikings, etc.) are already out.
• How do you rank the remaining teams left (Chiefs, Titans, Niners, Packers) in terms of rootability?
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
