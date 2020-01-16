Podcast: Eagles free agency, and offensive coordinator talk

In BGN Radio episode No. 102, Brandon Lee Gowton and I begin to look ahead to the offseason, as we each lay our our top five free agent targets. Here's what we discussed:

Eagles news

• Cory Undlin to the Lions.

• Some offensive coordinator and WR coach discussion.

• Harold Carmichael in the HOF.

• All or Nothing! Feb. 7.

Our initial free agent targets



• BLG's top 5 targets.



• Jimmy's top 5 targets.

Stay or go: Offense



• I finished the offensive portion of my series. What's BLG's take on the less obvious players on offense?

Nate Sudfeld Jordan Howard Alshon Jeffery Greg Ward Jason Peters Halapoulivaati Vaitai

NFL Playoffs



• From an Eagles fan perspective, all the least palatable teams (Patri*ts, Saints, Seahawks, Vikings, etc.) are already out.



• How do you rank the remaining teams left (Chiefs, Titans, Niners, Packers) in terms of rootability?

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader