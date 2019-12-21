Eagles announce seven-day fan cruise around Caribbean, set for March 2021

Eagles fans rightfully have a bit of a reputation, both around the city of Philadelphia and around the country, for being some of the rowdiest football fans, full stop. If you ever watched a throng of Eagles fans do their thing on game day and thought to yourself, "I'd love to spend a week in close, confined quarters with those people", here's your chance.

The Eagles announced Friday the first-ever "Philadelphia Eagles and First Class Cruise", a partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines designed specifically for Birds fans. The inaugural seven-day cruise will set sail March 21, 2021, according to the team, on a ship called the 'Anthem of the Seas', from Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

Here's what the Anthem of the Seas looks like:

It's a big ship! It features, for some reason, the first skydiving simulator at sea, per a release. Please do not ask why.

According to a promo video from former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese, which you can watch here, roughly 4,000 Eagles fans will be aboard the ship. (Somehow, yes, this is real.)

Also aboard the ship will be Eagles legends including Reese, David Akers, Harold Carmichael, Vince Papale, Mike Quick, Merrill Reese, and Jeremiah Trotter. The team also promises "up to 20 current players and Eagles legends", which certainly leaves the team some wiggle room.

"This is the ultimate experience for any Eagles fan," Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy, said in a release. "We are always searching for new and innovative ways to bring our fans closer to the team, so we are excited to announce that this new partnership with First Class Cruises enables us to do that. Sailing on the Anthem of the Seas, one of the world’s most exclusive and premier cruise ships, will offer that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity every Eagles fan has dreamed of."

From a quick perusal on PhiladelphiaEaglesCruise.com, the ship's "staterooms" start at $1,700 per person. If you're out of your mind, you can head over to the website here to learn even more.

