March 14, 2020

Podcast: Eagles offseason plans, and we take your questions

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
031420RodneyMcLeodAvonteMaddox Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Could Avonte Maddox take over for Rodney McLeod at safety?

There are no sports to watch and the start of the NFL's new league year is in doubt, so, you know, that sucks. Still, we'll continue discussing the Philadelphia Eagles for those who can use a distraction from reality. Here's what Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed in BGN Radio episode 109:

• The impact of coronavirus on the Eagles and the NFL as a whole.

• The return of Marty Mornhinweg. Yeah, that's old news, but we hadn't covered it yet in the podcast.

• Should the Eagles sign any XFL guys?

• We go through our Eagles offseason plans. (I've already done this in print a couple times, but Brandon adds his).

• Mailbag questions, including topics such as:

  1. Who will be this year's "Corey Nelson" signing?
  2. Yes or no on a return of LeSean McCoy?
  3. What is the contingency plan if the Eagles whiff on Byron Jones?
  4. If you had to pick a quarantine roomate between Doug Pederson or Howie Roseman, who would you pick, and why?
  5. Who will be the Eagles' top 3 receivers in 2020?
  6. Which (potentially) outgoing Eagles free agent will get a surprisingly high contract, and which one will get a surprising low one?
  7. Defensive back in the first round?
  8. Are the Eagles more likely to trade up or trade back?
  9. Should the Eagles draft a TE in the middle rounds to prepare for Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert bolting?
  10. Which quarterback situation was handled worse by their respective teams: Dak Prescott or Kirk Cousins?
  11. Avonte Maddox to free safety?
  12. Did the Eagles have enough opportunity to do their homework on draft prospects?
  13. What is your go-to self-quarantine dinner/snack/dessert?
  14. What alternatives should we consider to shaking hands?

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

