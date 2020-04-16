Podcast: What to make of draft analysts projecting a LB to the Eagles in Round 1

In BGN Radio episode No. 115, I joined Brandon Lee Gowton and Michael Kist of Bleeding Green Nation to generally discuss some Eagles draft scenarios, including:

• How would we rank the Eagles’ biggest needs going into the draft?

• Some buzz from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler that Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray could be the Eagles' first round pick.

• Should the Eagles re-sign LeSean McCoy?

