April 16, 2020

Podcast: What to make of draft analysts projecting a LB to the Eagles in Round 1

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
041620KennethMurray Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray is a popular pick for the Eagles in recent mock drafts.

In BGN Radio episode No. 115, I joined Brandon Lee Gowton and Michael Kist of Bleeding Green Nation to generally discuss some Eagles draft scenarios, including: 

• How would we rank the Eagles’ biggest needs going into the draft?

• Some buzz from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler that Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray could be the Eagles' first round pick. 

• Should the Eagles re-sign LeSean McCoy?

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

