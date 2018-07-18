More News:

July 18, 2018

Police: Body found inside Spring Garden home

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Police
Mt vernon spring garden Source/Google Street View

Intersection of 19th and Mt. Vernon streets in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning at a home in the Spring Garden section of the city, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities said the victim, a 47-year-old black male, was found wrapped up in plastic at a property in the 1900 block of Mt. Vernon Street.

The body was discovered in a bedroom by contractors working at the home, police said. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police held the scene and there were no arrests made.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3090.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Police Spring Garden Crime Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

The battle between a Northeast Philly bar and neighbors heats up with zoning decision
Carroll - Maggie's Waterfront Cafe

Sixers

What are the ramifications of the Kawhi Leonard trade for the Sixers?
071818_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Careers

Jobs expert at Wharton offers tips for changing careers
career woman

Mental Health

Frequent digital media usage may be linked to ADHD symptoms in adolescents
Phone user

Phillies

First-place Phillies need trade help, well, everywhere
071818_Phillies_usat

Food & Drink

McGillin's to re-release 1860 IPA, an unfiltered beer made from secret recipe
1860 IPA at McGillin's

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.