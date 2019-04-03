More Health:

April 03, 2019

Good news: Potatoes are actually a registered dietitian-backed vegetable

A low-carb eating plan isn't for everyone

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Carbs
potato nutrition carbs Nic D/Unsplash

Despite the popularity of low-carb diets, potatoes are actually a great vegetable to consume.

For most of millennials’ lives, the world of healthy eating trends has gone back and forth on carbs — flip-flopping on whether it’s “good” to eat them or not.

That, mixed with the current popularity of low-carb diets like Keto, leave us with a big ol’ question mark on our foreheads when it comes to determining if we should eat carbs and which ones are the “best” to consume.

Potatoes, of course, are one of the most beloved forms of carbohydrates, whether mashed, fried or simply roasted — they’re a crowd pleaser. But “normal” potatoes have kind of been cast aside for their exciting and “healthier” cousin, the sweet potato.

RELATED READ: Low-carb cheese wraps are the answer to your ketogenic diet prayers

The thing is, those normal potatoes you’ve been avoiding for more nutrient-rich alternatives are actually pretty nutritious.

First things first, it’s important to keep in mind that because potatoes are a bonafide vegetable — and not, say, some sort of processed junk — they naturally come with some health benefits. Need proof? One large, raw potato has nine grams of fiber, 1502 mg of potassium (three times as much as what you’d get in a banana!) and 34 mg of vitamin C, Well and Good reports. 

“People don’t tend to think of potatoes as vitamin C-rich sources because they’re not citrusy fruits, but they actually are an amazing source,” Christy Brissette, R.D., tells Well and Good. “You get 45 percent of your daily intake, which is pretty impressive.”

Not to mention the magnesium, vitamin B6, phosphorus, niacin and folate in your everyday white potatoes.

Here’s what you get in one large, white, raw potato, according to the USDA's Nutrient Database:

• Calories: 255

• Fat: 0.1 g

• Protein: 6 g

• Fiber: 9 g

• Carbohydrates: 58 g

• Sugar: 4 g

The problems set in when you over-consume spud-y foods — like a huge serving of fries or twice-baked potatoes with all the fixings.

It can be surprising to find out that potatoes are generally high on the glycemic index (GI), which rates how much certain foods raise your blood glucose. If you want to eat potatoes, select a lower GI potato variety — like Russet or red-skinned — enjoy smaller servings, and pair potatoes with foods that counteract the glucose, Verywell Fit reports. 

A helpful tip for preparing potatoes in a way that might make them even more nutritious is to add a tablespoon of healthy fat — like butter, olive oil or avocado oil — that will lead to a slower release of the sugar and will help the naturally-occurring vitamins in the potato be better absorbed, Well and Good recommends.

Long story short: Yes, potatoes can be healthy — as long as they’re eaten thoughtfully and in moderation. If they don’t fit with your current eating plan or you straight-up don’t like them, however, you can certainly get the same nutrients elsewhere. Just don’t let the anti-carb propaganda deter you from enjoying a spud from time to time.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Carbs United States Healthy Living Healthy Food Potatoes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Nationals fans' bark is worse than their bite as Bryce Harper returns
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_040219_usat

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms
Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040119EdOliver

Healthy Eating

Holy guacamole: U.S. will run out of avocados – quickly – if Trump closes Mexican border
avocado pexels

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved