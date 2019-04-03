Good news: Potatoes are actually a registered dietitian-backed vegetable

For most of millennials’ lives, the world of healthy eating trends has gone back and forth on carbs — flip-flopping on whether it’s “good” to eat them or not.

That, mixed with the current popularity of low-carb diets like Keto, leave us with a big ol’ question mark on our foreheads when it comes to determining if we should eat carbs and which ones are the “best” to consume.

Potatoes, of course, are one of the most beloved forms of carbohydrates, whether mashed, fried or simply roasted — they’re a crowd pleaser. But “normal” potatoes have kind of been cast aside for their exciting and “healthier” cousin, the sweet potato.

The thing is, those normal potatoes you’ve been avoiding for more nutrient-rich alternatives are actually pretty nutritious.

First things first, it’s important to keep in mind that because potatoes are a bonafide vegetable — and not, say, some sort of processed junk — they naturally come with some health benefits. Need proof? One large, raw potato has nine grams of fiber, 1502 mg of potassium (three times as much as what you’d get in a banana!) and 34 mg of vitamin C, Well and Good reports.

“People don’t tend to think of potatoes as vitamin C-rich sources because they’re not citrusy fruits, but they actually are an amazing source,” Christy Brissette, R.D., tells Well and Good. “You get 45 percent of your daily intake, which is pretty impressive.”

Not to mention the magnesium, vitamin B6, phosphorus, niacin and folate in your everyday white potatoes.

Here’s what you get in one large, white, raw potato, according to the USDA's Nutrient Database:

• Calories: 255

• Fat: 0.1 g

• Protein: 6 g

• Fiber: 9 g

• Carbohydrates: 58 g

• Sugar: 4 g

The problems set in when you over-consume spud-y foods — like a huge serving of fries or twice-baked potatoes with all the fixings.

It can be surprising to find out that potatoes are generally high on the glycemic index (GI), which rates how much certain foods raise your blood glucose. If you want to eat potatoes, select a lower GI potato variety — like Russet or red-skinned — enjoy smaller servings, and pair potatoes with foods that counteract the glucose, Verywell Fit reports.

A helpful tip for preparing potatoes in a way that might make them even more nutritious is to add a tablespoon of healthy fat — like butter, olive oil or avocado oil — that will lead to a slower release of the sugar and will help the naturally-occurring vitamins in the potato be better absorbed, Well and Good recommends.

Long story short: Yes, potatoes can be healthy — as long as they’re eaten thoughtfully and in moderation. If they don’t fit with your current eating plan or you straight-up don’t like them, however, you can certainly get the same nutrients elsewhere. Just don’t let the anti-carb propaganda deter you from enjoying a spud from time to time.