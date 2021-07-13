More News:

July 13, 2021

Montgomery County high school athletic trainer allegedly supplied teens alcohol before fatal DUI crash

The teens drank at the defendant's house before the accident in Chester County, prosecutors say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Pottstown Martin Teens DUI Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Kelsey Martin, 35, of Pottstown is charged with six counts of furnishing liquor to a minor. The former athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School allegedly gave teens alcohol in the hours before a fatal car crash in Chester County.

A Pottstown woman and former high school athletic trainer is facing criminal charges for allegedly providing a group of teenagers with alcohol before a DUI crash left one of the young men dead last August, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

Kelsey Martin, 35, was charged Tuesday with six counts of furnishing liquor to to minor in connection with the single-car crash that occurred in North Coventry Township, Chester County on Aug. 10, 2020. The accident killed 18-year-old Louis Carbajal and resulted in a charge of homicide by vehicle for the 18-year-old driver, Connor Quinn.

Martin allegedly knew the victims from working with them as the athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown, where three of the four teens had graduated.

On the night of the accident, Martin allegedly had Carbajal, Quinn and two other teenagers at her house, where she supplied them with alcohol and drank with them on her back deck until they left around 5 a.m.

At the time of the crash, Quinn had a blood alcohol content of 0.176, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

A police report at the time indicated that Quinn had allegedly been driving recklessly at a high rate of speed before the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. along the 1200 block of South Hanover Street, where Quinn's Acura slammed into a telephone pole. Two other teens who were in the vehicle and had previously been at Martin's house also were injured in the crash. Authorities also allegedly found alcoholic beverage containers inside the car.

Carbajal was a wrestler at Spring-Ford High School and had been planning to attend Kutztown University.

Investigators said Martin previously supplied two of the teenagers with alcohol on another occasion earlier last summer.

A preliminary hearing for Martin is scheduled for Aug. 12.

