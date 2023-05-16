Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Frank's Steaks in Delaware County

May 16, 2023
A lucky person who bought a Powerball ticket at Frank's Steaks in Darby is about to come upon $1 million.
The ticket matched all five white balls – numbered 3, 15, 20, 23, and 46 – during Saturday's drawing, earning the $1 million payout.
The winner, who has not come forward, has one year to claim the prize. Frank's Steaks, at 227 Main St., will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The Powerball jackpot was not hit during the drawings Saturday or Monday. It now sits at an estimated $146 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.
There have been several big lottery winners in Philadelphia in recent months.
In April, a $2 million Cash Five ticket was sold at a deli in Fishtown. In March, a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Sunny Cigarette shop in Mayfair. And in February, a $1.4 million-winning Fast Play game ticket was sold at the Commissary Food Market in Wissahickon.