May 16, 2023

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Frank's Steaks in Delaware County

The jackpot has grown to $148 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Powerball Delaware County Jerry Habraken/USA Today Network

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Frank's Steak in Darby, Pennsylvania. Above, Powerball tickets at a store in Wilmington, Delaware.

A lucky person who bought a Powerball ticket at Frank's Steaks in Darby is about to come upon $1 million. 

The ticket matched all five white balls – numbered 3, 15, 20, 23, and 46 – during Saturday's drawing, earning the $1 million payout. 

MORE: Fanatics to acquire PointsBet's U.S. division in deal that will bring sportsbook to Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The winner, who has not come forward, has one year to claim the prize. Frank's Steaks, at 227 Main St., will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

The Powerball jackpot was not hit during the drawings Saturday or Monday. It now sits at an estimated $146 million. The next drawing is Wednesday. 

There have been several big lottery winners in Philadelphia in recent months. 

In April, a $2 million Cash Five ticket was sold at a deli in Fishtown. In March, a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Sunny Cigarette shop in Mayfair. And in February, a $1.4 million-winning Fast Play game ticket was sold at the Commissary Food Market in Wissahickon. 

