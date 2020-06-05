More Health:

June 05, 2020

Your personality may increase your risk for pre-dementia

Study yields bad news for people who are neurotic

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Dementia
Personality traits dementia Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

People who are neurotic may be more likely to develop dementia precursors, according to a study conducted by the Albert Einstein School of Medicine.

Open-minded people may be less likely to develop dementia. But being neurotic could make a person more susceptible to cognitive decline. 

That's according to a study published in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society, which found certain personality traits may predispose people to dementia precursors. 

Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York examined five personality traits — neuroticism, extraversion, conscientiousness, agreeableness and openness — and their association to motoric cognitive risk and mild cognitive impairment, a pair of conditions that can lead to dementia. 

The study found that people with the openness trait had a 6% reduced risk of developing MCR. By contrast, people with the neuroticism trait had a 6% increased risk of developing MCI without memory loss. The associations remained significant even when scientists factored in lifestyle and mood. 

Openness is linked to imagination, creativity and intellectual curiosity. Neuroticism is connected to anxiety and depression. 

"While more studies are needed, our results provide evidence that personality traits play an independent role in the risk for or protection against specific pre-dementia syndromes," the study's lead author, Emmeline Ayers, said in a statement. "From a clinical perspective, these findings emphasize the importance of accounting for aspects of personality when assessing for dementia risk."

The study tracked 524 adults, ages 65 and older, for a period of three years. Thirty-eight participants developed MCR and 69 participants developed MCI during the study period. 

The study had several limitations. The study population was not ethnically diverse and the follow-up period was fairly short, researchers said. But their data suggests examining personality traits more closely may prove beneficial in preventing dementia. 

Symptoms of MCR include gait disturbances and memory problems. On top of dementia, it also can lead to motor disability, falls and death. MCI causes a slight but measurable decline in cognitive ability, affecting memory, speech and decision making. These conditions are not as problematic as dementia but are considered greater than the normal decline associated with aging. 

Previous research also has found connections between personality traits and their ability to predict dementia. A University of Rochester study found that the personality traits of high school students from 1960 could predict dementia decades later. The teenagers who had higher levels of vigor, calmness and maturity had a lower risk of developing dementia.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Dementia United States Bronx Research New York Alzheimer's Studies Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Jalen Mills edition
79_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jalen_Mills_Celebrates2_KateFrese.jpg

Breweries

Evil Genius fires head brewer over anti-police Instagram post calling for violence
Evil genius beer company

Illness

Philly enters COVID-19 yellow phase on Friday, outdoor dining allowed June 12
Philly COVID-19 Yellow Two

Eagles

What they're saying: Potential Eagles free agent reunions, DeSean Jackson speaks out and more
210922_Eagles_Lions_Vinny_Curry_Kate_Frese.jpg

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Fundraising

Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Rumble boxing marathon

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved