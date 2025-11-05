Kada Scott's family invites public to her funeral 'to join in celebrating her life'

The memorial service for Kada Scott, the 23-year-old East Mount Airy woman who was kidnapped and killed last month, will be open to the public, the family announced.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, located at 6401 Ogontz Ave., and be hosted by Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home.

"Because of the overwhelming number of people who loved Kada and wish to honor her memory, the family has decided to open the funeral service to the public," said a statement from the funeral home. "All who wish to attend are welcome to join in celebrating her life, provided they do so with reverence, respect and compassion."

Seating will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. In honor of Scott's "beautiful spirit and bright personality," guests are asked to dress in shades of pink for the service.

A fundraising campaign that was set up on GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses had amassed over $23,500 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"We are profoundly grateful for everyone who stood by us — those who donated, shared her story and prayed for her safe return," a family statement on the page reads. "Our hope is that her story will continue to bring awareness and resources to other families still searching for their loved ones. ... Thank you for standing with us, for keeping Kada's memory alive and for helping us turn her light into hope for others."

Scott disappeared on Oct. 4, shortly after showing up to work at a Chestnut Hill assisted living facility. Two weeks later, her body was found buried in a shallow grave behind Ada H.H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office report said Scott was fatally shot in the head and declared her death a homicide.

Keon King, 21, has been charged with kidnapping, murder, arson and other charges related to the case and is being held without bail. He was arrested earlier this year for allegedly kidnapping another woman, throwing her into his car and assaulting her. Charges against him were dropped in May after the woman and a witness failed to show up to two court hearings, but they were refiled after King was arrested in the Scott case.