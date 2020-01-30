More Health:

January 30, 2020

FDA warns Purell maker to stop claiming hand sanitizer kills Ebola, MRSA and other illnesses

Marketing gives consumers a false impression, agency says

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Purell
FDA warns Purell about unsubstantiated claims John Kopp/PhillyVoice

The FDA has warned GOJO industries, the maker of Purell hand sanitizer, to stop making unsubstantiated claims about the disease-fighting capabilities of its products.

The manufacturer of Purell hand sanitizer has been warned to stop making unsubstantiated marketing claims that its topical antiseptic products protect against Ebola, MRSA, norovirus and other illnesses.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has informed GOJO Industries Inc. the its marketing of its Purell Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer line gives a false impression that the products are pharmaceutical drugs. 

The products, which include foam and gel hand sanitizers, often are marketed for use in athletic facilities, schools and offices.  

In a letter sent on Jan. 17, the FDA took issues with claims that Purell "kills more than 99.9% of most common germs that may cause illness in a healthcare setting, including MRSA & VRE" and "Purell Advanced Gel, Foam, and Ultra-Nourishing Foam Hand Sanitizer products demonstrated effectiveness against a drug resistant clinical strain of Candida auris in lab testing."

The FDA is unaware of "any adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrating that killing or decreasing the number of bacteria or viruses on the skin by a certain magnitude produces a corresponding clinical reduction in infection or disease caused by such bacteria or virus," the letter stated.

Calling the product line "unapproved drugs," the FDA said GOJO Industries either can cease making such claims or file for new drug approval.

Samantha Williams, GOJO's corporate communications senior director, said in a statement that GOJO has taken immediate action to comply with the FDA guidelines by updating its marketing on its websites and social media content.

"It is important to emphasize that the FDA letter was not related to the safety or quality of our products, or our manufacturing processes," Williams said. "Our products can and should continue to be used as part of good hand hygiene practice, to reduce germs."

GOJO's intention "has always been and continued to be to adhere to FDA guidance while advancing and sharing the latest hygiene science to help improve public health," Williams said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends alcohol-based hand sanitizers for flu prevention when soap and water is not available. However, it says the best way to prevent the spread of germs is to wash your hands with soap and water.

According to the CDC, "soap and water are more effective than hand sanitizers at removing certain kinds of germs like Cryptosporidium, norovirus and Clostridium difficile."

Hand sanitizers also lose some of their effectiveness when hands are really dirty or the correct amount is not applied.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Purell Philadelphia Marketing Norovirus MRSA Ebola FDA

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved