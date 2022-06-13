Randolph's Bakery, family favorite in Burlington County, to close on Father's Day after 40 years

Randolph's Bakery, a popular South Jersey bakery with locations in Marlton and Maple Shade, is set to close its doors after 40 years on Father's Day, business owners announced via social media on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, owners thanked customers for their loyalty and support over the last four decades, announcing their official closure, which is scheduled for June 19. There was an outpouring of support for the business following the announcement, with nearly 700 people sending well wishes to Randolph's owners, Barbara and Randy, sharing memories of their own time in the bakery.



"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for 40 great years," the post said. "We have officially decided to close our doors on Sunday, June 19. We appreciate the support from all of you and have enjoyed being a part of your family gatherings and celebrations over the years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Randolph's Bakery first opened its doors in Marlton in 1982, and has since become known among members of the Burlington County community as the best spot in town for novelty birthday cakes, decorative cookies and fresh-baked donuts. The bakery later opened a second location in Maple Shade in 2011, further expanding its reach across South Jersey.

For many fans of Randolph's, the bakery was a staple within their own families, and many people shared memories of working their first job or celebrating their children's early birthdays with one of the business' birthday cakes. For one woman, though, the news of Randolph's Father's Day closure hits particularly hard.

"You were my father's favorite bakery," wrote Kathleen Warren of Medford Lakes. "He loved your sticky buns with raisins and walnuts. Without fail he would wrap up his last bite for later because he didn't want it to be over and we always joked that they were precious. He passed away in February but one of the very last things we brought him to eat was your sticky bun. I even spoke of them in my eulogy. It's so sad but almost fitting that you are closing on Father's Day."

Other fans said that they were going to miss some of their favorite sweets, particularly Randolph's cream donuts, which has won the bakery some local recognition as a favorite among other South Jersey bakeries.

"This is hitting me hard," wrote Christine Fannelle Ewing of Cherry Hill. "So many great memories over the years and the absolute best first job! I actually just stopped by to find out how old my daughter needed to be to hopefully carry on the tradition with her first job. Happy retirement Barb and Randy! You will be missed."

Those looking to check out the bakery before it closes can visit its store in Marlton at 300 E. Greentree Road or in Maple Shade in 101 E. Main St. The bakeries are open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.