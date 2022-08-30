More Sports:

August 30, 2022

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2022 edition

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
083022TomBrady Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is old.

As of roughly 8:15 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the Cleveland Browns had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars

• 2019: Miami Dolphins

• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2017: Cleveland Browns

• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the oldest roster in the NFL this year, followed by the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles ranked 9th, as in, 9th youngest.

By the time you read this, this data will already out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, with a recent historic look at the average ages of each team on 53-man cutdown day, keeping in mind that this is merely a snapshot, and that context can be applied to each individual team:

Team 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 
Browns 25.0 (1) 25.3 (3) 25.4 (4) 25.4 (3) 25.3 (2)
Lions 25.1 (2) 25.2 (2) 26.1 (22) 26.2 (23) 26.6 (27)
Cowboys 25.2 (3) 25.6 (9) 25.8 (12) 26.3 (24) 25.4 (3)
Jaguars 25.4 (4) 25.5 (5) 24.9 (1) 25.6 (8) 25.5 (5)
Giants 25.5 (5) 25.6 (7) 25.7 (9) 26.0 (18) 26.1 (21)
Falcons 25.5 (6) 25.9 (20) 26.9 (32) 26.5 (28) 26.9 (31)
Chiefs 25.6 (7) 26.1 (23) 25.9 (16) 25.9 (16) 25.8 (13)
Panthers 25.7 (8) 25.3 (4) 25.8 (13) 26.3 (25) 26.8 (29)
Eagles 25.7 (9) 25.9 (19) 26.0 (19) 26.6 (31) 25.7 (11)
Rams 25.8 (10) 25.5 (6) 25.1 (3) 25.6 (10) 25.5 (4)
Bengals 25.8 (11) 25.6 (10) 25.9 (15) 25.7 (13) 25.2 (1)
Vikings 25.8 (12) 25.6 (12) 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6)
Ravens 25.8 (13) 25.8 (18) 26.1 (20) 25.9 (17) 26 (18)
Commanders 25.8 (14) 26.0 (21) 25.8 (14) 26.1 (20) 26.2 (23)
49ers 25.8 (15) 26.5 (27) 26.6 (29) 25.7 (12) 25.8 (15)
Colts 25.9 (16) 25.6 (8) 25.7 (10) 25.6 (7) 25.6 (8)
Steelers 25.9 (17) 25.6 (11) 26.0 (17) 25.7 (14) 25.9 (16)
Raiders 25.9 (18) 25.7 (16) 25.8 (11) 25.6 (9) 27.4 (32)
Chargers 25.9 (19) 25.8 (17) 25.6 (8) 25.8 (15) 25.8 (14)
Titans 25.9 (20) 26.4 (25) 26.5 (28) 26.5 (29) 26.1 (20)
Packers 25.9 (21) 25.7 (15) 25.5 (5) 25.5 (5) 25.7 (10)
Broncos 26.0 (22) 25.6 (13) 25.6 (7) 25.7 (11) 26 (17)
Bears 26.0 (23) 27.0 (32) 26.7 (31) 26.2 (22) 25.7 (12)
Jets 26.1 (24) 25.1 (1) 26.0 (18) 26.5 (30) 26 (19)
Seahawks 26.1 (25) 26.4 (26) 26.2 (25) 25.5 (4) 25.7 (9)
Dolphins 26.2 (26) 25.7 (14) 25.0 (2) 25.2 (1) 26.5 (26)
Bills 26.5 (27) 26.3 (24) 26.1 (23) 26.3 (26) 26.7 (28)
Texans 26.5 (28) 26.8 (31) 26.1 (21) 26.0 (19) 25.6 (7)
Saints 26.8 (29) 26.0 (22) 26.7 (30) 26.2 (21) 26.3 (24)
Patriots 26.8 (30) 26.5 (28) 26.4 (27) 27.0 (32) 26.8 (30)
Cardinals 26.8 (31) 26.7 (29) 26.1 (24) 26.4 (27) 26.5 (25)
Buccaneers 27.1 (32) 26.7 (30) 26.3 (26) 25.4 (2) 26.1 (22)

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams on the chart above. And obviously, teams that are both young and talented can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this.) 😇

