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October 09, 2026

New Camden pocket park opens for fall visits, lawn games and upcoming events

RECtangle Pocket Park is open weekdays through Dec. 16, with seasonal programming expected to include a pumpkin painting party and holiday market.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Openings Parks
RECtangle park in Camden Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

RECtangle Pocket Park is now open on Market Street in downtown Camden with picnic tables, lounge chairs and lawn games. Seasonal programming is expected to include a pumpkin painting party and December holiday market.

A new pocket park in downtown Camden is open for weekday visits this fall, with lawn games, outdoor seating and seasonal programming expected before it closes for winter.

RECtangle Pocket Park is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 209-211 Market St. The park will stay open on weekdays through Dec. 16, with picnic tables, lounge chairs and lawn games available during operating hours.

The Camden Business Improvement District is also developing programming for the space. Seasonal activities are expected to include a pumpkin painting party and a December holiday market, though details have not yet been announced.

The park includes picnic tables, lounge chairs and lawn games on a property that previously sat unused along the Market Street corridor.

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The fall opening is the first phase of the RECtangle project. The park is scheduled to close after Dec. 16 and reopen in spring 2027.

Plans for next year could include regular farmers and flea markets, pending funding, along with community activities and meetings. Local organizations are also expected to be able to use the park for programming, and the space could be available for larger private functions.

Its Market Street location puts it between Camden City Hall, the waterfront and Rutgers University-Camden, within walking distance of downtown offices and businesses.

RECtangle Pocket Park

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Season: Open through Wednesday, Dec. 16
Location: 209-211 Market St., Camden, NJ 08102
What’s there: Picnic tables, lounge chairs and lawn games
Seasonal programming: Expected to include a pumpkin painting party and December holiday market; details have not yet been announced
Future plans: Farmers and flea markets, community activities, meetings and larger functions, pending funding and final scheduling

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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