More Health:

October 05, 2019

Controversial 'red meat is healthy' study author didn't disclose past food industry ties

The lead author has ties to a food industry trade group whose members include McDonalds and beef processing companies

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Food & Drink
Red meat trade group study Victoria Shes/Unsplash

A controversial study claimed red meat wasn't as unhealthy as previously believed. The lead author failed to disclose connections to food industry trade groups with clients like McDonalds.

A jarring and controversial study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal this week claimed that decades of recommendations to limit red meat consumption were unfounded.

The lead author, though, failed to disclose years of ties to a large agribusiness and food trade company, whose members include hamburger-slinging McDonalds, and Cargill, one of the largest beef processors in North America, according to the New York Times.

Bradley C. Johnston, a researcher at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, has previously written similarly controversial studies and published them in the Annals of Internal Medicine, according to the Times. In 2016, Johnston published a study that stood athwart decades of research that say people should limit their sugar consumption. That study was paid for by the International Life Sciences Institute, the aforementioned food trade company.

This time, Johnston's study, an analysis of previous studies, examined previous research which advised people to reduce red meat consumption by three servings per week. The reduction has been shown to lower cancer mortality rates, as well as providing numerous other health benefits. Johnston's analysis concluded the decline in cancer mortality was "modest", and the studies had a low degree of certainty.

Johnston told the Times that his relationship with the trade group "had no influence on the current research on meat recommendations."

The reaction to Johnston's newest inflammatory study, even before his ties to the food and meat industries were pointed out, was quick.

The American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and other groups have publicly responded to the findings, telling The New York Times that they "erode public trust" and "harm the credibility" of nutritional research. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine called the research "fatally flawed."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Food & Drink Philadelphia Studies New York Times Wellness Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 5 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets
510922_Eagles_Lions_Brandon_Graham_Kate_Frese.jpg

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: The battle at backup point, crunch-time offense, bench strength, and more
1119_Sixers_Suns_USAT

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Food & Drink

Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier
River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved