January 12, 2022

Relationship breakups and solitary living are bad for men's health, scientists say

The experiences may raise levels of inflammatory markers that can be damaging to the body, a new study shows

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Going through a serious breakup Sammy Williams/Unsplash.com

Divorce and other relationship breakups have been linked to a higher risk of poor physical and mental health, lowered immunity and death. Those experiences often are followed by periods of living alone.

Living solo for long periods of time and experiencing multiple relationship breakups appears to have an adverse impact on men's health, a new study suggests. 

These experiences may increase inflammation and the risk of health issues, including death, among men, researchers found. A small number of breakups or years of solitary living did not have the same effect. And similar associations were not found among women. 

The researchers sought to determine the impact of an accumulated number of breakups or years living alone had on the immune system response during middle age. 

Researchers analyzed blood samples of more than 4,800 people for two inflammatory markers. Almost half of the participants had experienced a relationship breakup and about the same percentage also had lived alone for more than one year.

The highest levels of inflammatory markers were found in men who had experienced the most relationship breakups. They had 17% higher levels of the inflammatory markers. Similarly, the inflammatory markers were up to 12% higher among men who spent at least seven years living alone. 

Women who spent long periods living alone or experienced multiple breakups did not experience increased inflammation. 

This may be the result of only 1,499 women being included in the study, researchers acknowledged. But they also noted that women tend to internalize their feelings more, which may influence inflammatory levels differently. 

Though the inflammatory levels in men were classified as low, they were persistent. The low levels may be due to the average participant only being 54 years old, researchers said. The effects of inflammation are not as pronounced at younger ages. But as people get older, systemic, low-grade inflammation can increase the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. 

"The levels of inflammation in our study are low, but they are also significant, clinically relevant and most likely a risk factor for increased mortality," the study authors explained, noting that many people live with low-level inflammation.

"Since the number of one-person households has been increasing throughout the past 50 to 60 years in most high-income countries, this group of people going through relationship breakups, or who are living on their own for different reasons, are part of at-risk groups."

The findings, published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, were based on data from the Copenhagen Aging and Midlife Biobank from 1986 to 2011. The participants, who were between ages 48-62, reported on their partnerships and number of years lived alone.

Education, major life events that may impact health, weight, long-term health conditions and medications were all factored into the analysis.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

